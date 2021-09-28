Succinic Acid Market size worth $ 268.8 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

- The growing adoption of succinic acid as a replacement for adipic acid in the production of polyurethane is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Succinic Acid Market" By Type (Petro-based and Bio-based), By End-User (Industrial, Coating, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Succinic Acid Market size was valued at USD 147.42 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 268.8 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Succinic Acid Market Overview

Growing demand for bio-based chemicals, increasing per capita income across the globe, changing dietary patterns, and growing demand from the beverage and food industry experts to boost the market over the predicted years. An increase in the demand for plasticizers is expected to propel the global demand for succinic acid. Plasticizers are primarily employed as additives in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC is used in several industries. This is driving the Succinic Acid Market. Plasticizers are used for the production of PVC pipes, polyvinyl butyral (PVB), and other products due to their low viscosity and low volatility.

The setup for the succinic acid manufacturing plants for both petro-based and renewable chemicals require a huge capital investment, proficient technology, and an adequate supply of raw materials, along with rigorous R&D at the micro level to deliver a quality product. The manufacturer also has to achieve economies of scale by undertaking large-scale production and maintaining regular bulk purchases for their products to secure continuous cash flow for the operations. These factors have generated a significant impact on the cost of the end-use product. Thus, it is difficult for emerging manufacturers to have access to such technology and skilled labour with the high capital investment to manufacture environment-friendly, efficient, and sustainable succinic acid products at a very competitive price. These factors are restraining the growth of the Succinic Acid Market.

Key Developments in Succinic Acid Market

In March 2019 , Royal DSM and Roquette expanded their existing partnership through strategic shift in the continuing operations of their joint venture through transfer the rights and obligations related to Reverdia's Biosuccinium plant in Cassano, Italy , to Roquette.

, Royal DSM and Roquette expanded their existing partnership through strategic shift in the continuing operations of their joint venture through transfer the rights and obligations related to Reverdia's Biosuccinium plant in Cassano, , to Roquette. In August 2018 , Myriant changed its name officially to GC Innovation America, which is anticipated to be a tactical move by PTT.

The major players in the market are Merck KGaA, Ernesto Ventos. S.A., ThyssenKrupp AG, BioAmber, Inc., Myriant Corporation, Succinity GmbH, Reverdia, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., KAWASAKI KASEI CHEMICALS, and Anhui Sensing Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Succinic Acid Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

Succinic Acid Market, By Type

Petro-based



Bio-based

Succinic Acid Market, By End-user

Industrial



Coating



Food & Beverage



Cosmetics



Pharmaceuticals

Succinic Acid Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

