Successful secondary placement of shares in Aker BP ASA

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 10 November 2021 regarding a potential block sale of existing shares in Aker BP ASA ("Aker BP" or the "Company") by Aker ASA (100% owner of Aker Capital AS) ("Aker") and bp p.l.c (100% owner of BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd) ("BP") (jointly the "Sellers").

The Sellers have successfully sold 18,010,000 shares in the Company, representing approximately 5% of the shares outstanding in the Company, at NOK 310 per share (the "Offering"). 10,291,429 of the shares were sold by Aker and 7,718,571 of the shares were sold by BP. Settlement is expected to take place on a delivery versus payment basis on or about 15 November 2021.

Following the Offering, Aker holds 133,757,576 shares in the Company, representing approximately 37.14% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company and BP holds 100,302,878 shares in the Company, representing approximately 27.85% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company. The Sellers have entered into a 6-month lock-up with the managers on the remaining shares in the Company held by the Sellers after the Offering, subject to certain exemptions.

Kjell Inge Røkke, the chairman of the board of directors in Aker ASA and the ultimate majority owner of Aker ASA, is a member of the board of directors in Aker BP. Øyvind Eriksen, the President and CEO of Aker ASA, is the chairman of the board of directors in Aker BP. Murray Auchincloss, the CFO of BP Plc and Kate Thomson, SVP Finance OB&C of BP Plc, are members of the board of directors in Aker BP.

J.P. Morgan AG and Pareto Securities AS acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Offering, together with DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co. International that acted as Joint Bookrunners in the Offering (the "Managers"). Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS acted as Norwegian legal advisers.

This information is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 19. This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal in Aker ASA, on November 11, 2021 at 01.10 CET.

