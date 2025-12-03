Successful Hot Fire Test on a Solid Rocket Motor Thrust Chamber Additively Manufactured by Titomic's TKF™ Cold Spray

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in cold spray additive manufacturing utilizing their Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ technology, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a hot fire test on a solid rocket motor thrust chamber produced for a major U.S. aerospace and defense prime. The milestone marks a major step forward in validating Titomic's proprietary Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF)™ technology for demanding aerospace and defense applications, confirming the capability of cold spray additive manufacturing to produce high-performance components for mission-critical systems. https://news.northropgrumman.com/srm/Northrop-Grumman-Collaborates-to-Rapidly-Develop-Test-Solid-Rocket-Motor-Components

A static test fire of an additively manufactured pressure vessel for a solid rocket motor. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

The thrust chamber, manufactured using Titomic's advanced cold spray process, underwent rigorous hot fire testing under extreme operating conditions. The results demonstrated exceptional structural integrity, strength, and thermal resilience, not only meeting but exceeding the performance expectations required for aerospace and defense propulsion systems. The successful test highlights the robustness and reliability of Titomic's manufacturing approach, which enables rapid production of high-quality metallic components without the need for traditional high-heat or melting processes.

This achievement reinforces the growing confidence in Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ as a transformative manufacturing technology for the aerospace and defense sectors. By eliminating conventional barriers in metal manufacturing, Titomic offers the ability to produce large and complex geometries with improved material properties, significantly reduced lead times and minimal material waste. These advantages present clear opportunities for meeting increasing market demands for innovative and complex aerospace and defense applications. enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and responsiveness across global supply chains.

The successful hot fire test represents a key validation milestone for both Titomic and the prime, providing a strong foundation for future collaboration, including the potential integration of cold spray technology into operational programs. It also demonstrates Titomic's capability to deliver localized manufacturing solutions in the United States, aligning with its strategy to strengthen partnerships with major defense primes and expand its presence in the Department of Defense.

"This successful test validates the strength and performance of Titomic's technology in one of the most challenging environments imaginable," said Jim Simpson, CEO of Titomic, "It represents not only a technical achievement but further affirms cold spray as a critical additive manufacturing capability for advanced aerospace and defense solutions. Titomic delivered the components to its customer within weeks of receiving the order, demonstrating our ability to rapidly deliver - from prototype to production - critical missile components which today has significant lead times."

Further adoption of Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ in propulsion applications is a recent contract with another major U.S. prime contractor evaluating the capability for rocket engine repair. "We are truly excited about the continued interest in our demonstrated TKF™ solutions," said Dr. Patti Dare, Titomic USA President.

