Successful Conclusion of XCMG Apprentice Season 9 & XCMG Global Excellent Employees Training Camp

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Apprentice Season 9 & XCMG Global Excellent Employees Training Camp has successfully concluded. This event brought together 23 outstanding employees from XCMG's 9 global regions and 17 countries, who traveled to Xuzhou, the capital of Chinese construction machinery. XCMGers from around the world gathered to explore "A Million Ways of Working at XCMG".

Since its debut in 2016, the "XCMG Apprentice" program has become a vital international brand event, garnering over 300 million exposures, reaching more than 90 countries, and attracting over 300,000 fans worldwide.

This year, the event underwent a comprehensive upgrade, focusing on the career perspective of employees from all over the world and building connections between China and the world. During the opening ceremony, employees began their journey as teams from different business regions. In 2013, XCMG established its Global Business Headquarters and 14 global business regions, marking a milestone in expanding its global presence.

During the event, XCMG employees explored culture and inspired industry insights, paving new paths for internationalization. Coinciding with the 11th XCMG Sports Meeting, 2 XCMG apprentices delivered an exciting lion dance performance, which captivated thousands. Apprentices visited the XCMG renewable energy loader cluster, experiencing the "China's No. 1 Wheel Loader" XC9350 and participated in a roller team time trial. They eagerly engaged with impressive cranes, excavators, and the world's largest rear-drive rigid mining truck, the XDE440. Apprentices also rode in a fire truck, enjoying the heights and excellence of XCMG MEWP products.

This season of XCMG Apprentice featured highlights like the cooperation between excavators and skid steer loaders, performing the "red wine stunt" that amazed the apprentices. Loaders presented welcome gifts, filling the venue with cheers, while the excavator "dunk showcase" prompted the apprentices to capture the moment.

XCMGers embraced the core values of "Responsibility, Virtue, and Fortitude", embodying the corporate spirit of "Questioning, Revolutionary, Innovative, and Persevering". This season not only inspired career development but also reflected the unity of the global XCMG family. At the final ceremony, the chorus of "One XCMG" singing "We Are Family" ignited the atmosphere as apprentices shared insights on XCMG's Intelligent, Digital, and Connected Transformation.

Global XCMG employees remain united, continuously innovating and creating new possibilities for a better future.