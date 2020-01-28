Subscription Services and Advertising to Push OTT Video Revenue Over US$200 Billion by 2024

OYSTER BAY, New York, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Over-the-Top (OTT) video market will surpass US$200 billion by 2024, with 90% of that value fueled by subscription and advertising revenue, according to a new report by global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research.

New services like Disney+ and Apple TV+, coupled with aggressive pricing and packaging, and continued expansion by incumbents are pushing the Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) market to new heights. Subscriptions in the Asia-Pacific region have grown significantly, driven by key services in China (e.g., iQIYI/Baidu, Tencent, Youku Tudou/Alibaba Group) and increasing opportunities in India. The ongoing shift to OTT is creating value for companies throughout the video value chain, including pay TV operators. The expansion of new technologies, like 5G, will further present the market with new opportunities.

"Cord-cutting is often regarded as a consequence of expanding OTT consumption, but the market dynamics are more complex, particularly when one considers how the pay TV industry has embraced OTT as a complement and value-additive, rather than strict competition. Over time, we expect the traditional pay TV offer to continue to evolve and become indistinguishable from a pure OTT package of services," comments Michael Inouye, Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

Even with over 700 million OTT SVOD subscriptions in 2019, the pay TV market, with over 1 billion subscriptions, is still larger. And, while growth rates are slower (and declining in North America), the overall market is still expanding. The attention paid to low latency video is testament to how OTT video is growing but also highlights the ongoing opportunities with live/linear programming.

"Increasingly, we're seeing more solutions and conversations about bringing content and services together. This includes pay TV and OTT bundles and extends to cross-platform advertising, analytics, and customer/service management. Ultimately it makes the market more accessible to a wider range of companies and expands the potential video touchpoints, particularly as new technologies like 5G, smart home, and Augmented/Virtual Reality play larger roles," Inouye concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's OTT and Multiscreen Video and Digital Content market data report. This report is part of the company's Video and Cloud Services research service, which includes research, data, and Executive Foresights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight where opportunities lie.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.abiresearch.com



SOURCE ABI Research