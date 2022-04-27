Subscription Ecommerce Market Growth Rate Reaches A Whopping 65%

TBRC's report covers global subscription e commerce market size and forecasts with impact analysis of COVID-19 2020 through 2030.

LONDON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The subscription e-commerce market consists of sales of subscription e-commerce services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that allow customers to subscribe to their websites or apps for recurring delivery of products or services. The main types of subscription in the subscription e-commerce market are service subscriptions, subscription boxes, digital content subscriptions, and others. E-commerce subscriptions are paid through online and offline modes and are used by women, men, and kids. Beauty and personal care, food and beverage, clothing and fashion, entertainment, health and fitness, and other industries use subscription e-commerce.

The global subscription e-commerce market size is expected to increase from $72.91 billion in 2021 to $120.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.64%. The change in the subscription e-commerce growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The global ecommerce subscription market size is expected to reach $904.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 65.67%.

Rapid Increase In Online Shopping Boosts Subscription Ecommerce Market Growth

The rapid growth of online shopping will contribute to the growth of the subscription e-commerce market going forward. The benefits of online shopping over retail purchases are shifting consumer preferences towards online shopping, especially those who opt for a subscription with additional benefits. Customers prefer to shop online because it increases convenience, reduces reliance on store visits, lowers travel costs, expands market space, lowers overheads, lowers costs, provides detailed information about products and services, and enables price comparisons, availability in a wide range of products, customer satisfaction, and the absence of crowds.

Key Players And Their Strategies In The Subscription Ecommerce Industry

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend followed by the companies operating in the subscription e-commerce market. A large number of e-commerce platforms operate in the e-commerce subscription market. Collaboration enables them to extend their market share and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Major players in the subscription e-commerce market are Amazon.Com, Unilever (Dollar Shave Club), Blue Apron Holdings, Netflix, Ipsy, Personalized Beauty Discovery (Ipsy), PetSmart, Hello Fresh, Flintobox, Nature Delivered, The Walt Disney Company, Edgewell Personal Care (Harry's), Birch Box, Sephora Play, Barkbox, Magento, WIX, Subbly, Sellfy, Recurly, Justfab, Porsche, and WooCommerce.

