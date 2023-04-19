Subscriber Data Management Market is Projected To Reach USD 25.5 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR of 18.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subscriber Data Management Market by Solution (Subscriber Data Repository, Subscriber Policy Management, Subscriber Identity Management, Subscriber Location and Device Information Management), by Network Type (Mobile Networks, Fixed Networks), by Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), by Application Type (Mobile, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Networking Category.

The global subscriber data management market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Factor Driving The Growth Of Subscriber Data Management Market

The Subscriber Data Management Market is increasing favorably as a result of factors including increased digitalization and global usage of cloud-based services.

Additionally, the Subscriber Data Management Market expansion is strengthened by the growing adoption of subscriber data management solutions to improve operations and productivity.

Moreover, 5G network investments from communications service providers are likely to continue to offer the Subscriber Data Management Market significant growth prospects over the course of the projection period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SUBSCRIBER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET

The expansion of the subscriber data management market among telecom organizations will be aided by the need to reduce operational costs and promote cross-network convergence, as well as the rise in subscriber demand for LTE and VoLTE, IMS adoption, and telcos' transition to NFV technologies. Moreover, by offering fresh value chains that are gradually but surely becoming recognized, third parties might assist telecom providers in delivering new and enhanced services. The idea of offering their consumers similar levels of customization and activity tracking is being investigated by telecom firms. By utilizing the telecom operators' infrastructure, third parties may find subscriber data to be particularly alluring for improving the services they may offer. Therefore, the Subscriber Data Management Market growth is being majorly fueled by telecom operators' increasing usage of SDM solutions.

Organizations are spreading their resources among several environments as they embrace cloud-based models more frequently. Because it offers features including flexibility, scalability, and cheap cost, cloud-based SDM solutions have grown in popularity. Additionally, it enables organizations to aggregate data from many platforms and software and analyze it centrally, simplifying the process of data collection and analysis. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Subscriber Data Management Market.

Today, operators' primary asset is subscriber data. As more OTT services are offered directly to subscribers, consumer buying habits are changing. Telcos must take use of their relationship with their subscribers if they want to stay competitive and stand out. And to do this, it's necessary to use subscriber data, such as their demographics, behavioral habits, online personas, personal preferences, and more. Telcos must obtain a single perspective of the subscriber in order to fully utilize this data. Because there are so many services available, subscriber data is managed and stored in many silos. These elements are anticipated to fuel the Subscriber Data Management Market.

SUBSCRIBER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

According to the solution, the subscriber data repository sector will lead the market, holding the greatest share and accounting for about two-fifths of the worldwide subscriber data management market.

The subscriber data management market in North America, which accounted for about two-fifths of the global market, was the largest by region in 2021. However, the European market is probably going to take the lead in terms of sales over the prediction period.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Amdocs

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ORACLE CORPORATION

Nokia Corporation

Optiva

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Computaris International

Cisco System Inc

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

SOURCE Valuates Reports