Subex Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations Report

BENGALURU, India, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for the telecommunications industry, today, announced its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations report. Subex believes that this recognition marks a significant milestone for the company, highlighting its commitment to delivering innovative AI solutions that empower Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to thrive in the digital age.

According to Gartner, "This Magic Quadrant helps communications service providers identify and evaluate AI vendors for their customer and business operations. It will guide CSP CIOs and technology leaders toward the right AI vendor choices, in a rapidly evolving market."

According to Subex, their inclusion in the Magic Quadrant underscores its position as a key player in the AI landscape for CSPs. For many years, Subex has been at the forefront of AI innovation in the telecommunications industry, providing cutting-edge solutions that address complex challenges, such as fraud detection, customer churn prediction, network optimization, and revenue assurance. Leveraging machine learning and automation, Subex empowers CSPs to make data-driven decisions, streamline operations, and achieve significant improvements in overall business performance.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations Report," said Nisha Dutt, CEO of Subex. "We think that being recognized as one of the key players validates our relentless focus on developing AI-driven solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by CSPs, globally. This is a significant milestone in Subex's journey, and we are committed to further solidifying our market position through continuous innovation and delivering exceptional value to our CSP customers."

Subex's team of experts is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation within the CSP domain. By continuously developing new solutions and enhancing existing ones, Subex ensures that CSPs have access to the most advanced AI tools and technologies, to navigate the evolving landscape and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information about Subex and its AI-driven solutions for CSPs, visit www.subex.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, By Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Peter Liu, 4 June 2024

