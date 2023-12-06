Sub-forum Themed "Guangzhou Nansha Joins Hands with the World" Successfully Held

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 4, the sub-forum themed "Guangzhou Nansha Joins Hands with the World" was successfully held during the 5th World Media Summit. This grand event was attended by domestic leaders in relevant fields, international media representatives, renowned experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs, all of whom have paid close attention to Nansha's development, according to Nansha District People's Government. Focusing on the theme of the summit, guests from both at home and abroad delivered speeches on topics, such as Characteristics, Conservation, and Utilization of China's Marine Ecology, Green Environment and Climate Change, Science & Technology and Industrial Innovation, Green and Beautiful Nansha and the Construction of an Ecological Bay Area, and International Commercial Arbitration.

Wei Min, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Nansha District Committee and Executive Deputy Head of Nansha District, said in his speech that Nansha has benefited from multiple national support strategies as the only state-level new area in Guangdong Province, the largest area in China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone, and the demonstration zone of all-round cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

As stressed by Xie Peng, Vice Editor-in-Chief of the Outlook Weekly of Xinhua News Agency, the media community should play an active role in promoting international friendship and boosting global development. Nansha should take advantage of the summit to showcase its stance and determination to join hands with the world. Embarking on a new journey, Nansha, at the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), is answering with confidence to worldwide media's questions of the times. With a vibrant momentum, Nansha is attracting more attention from global media and emerging as a new window through which China will show the world its remarkable achievements for modernization and high-quality development.

In recent years, Nansha has been stepping up efforts towards investment promotion. Since the beginning of this year, Nansha has signed 17 new 10-billion-level projects with a total investment of over 450 billion yuan and also introduced more than 270 projects from the Fortune Global 500 companies. At the heart of the GBA, Nansha is brimming with boundless vitality and allure. With the ambition of creating a "window to the world", Nansha is building a fertile ground for multinational enterprises to develop.

"Our company has decided to settle in Nansha not only for its strategic position as the geometric center of the GBA, but also for the forward-thinking plans of the Nansha District Government in aspects such as future development, social construction, and talent attraction. I cannot wait to see Nansha become a metropolitan area that attracts global capital and talent," said Xin Weixian, Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Lee & Man Technology Co., Ltd.

According to Ahmed Sallam, Advisor and Former Undersecretary of Egypt's State Information Service, Nansha is creating a climate investment and financing pilot zone with its unique experience and its commitment to building an international climate finance center. The experience has brought prosperity to climate investment and related financial fields, as Nansha is vigorously promoting innovation in climate investment and financing rules and mechanisms. At present, the world has come to realize the urgency of climate change. Last year, Egypt introduced relevant policies, initiated several energy reserve projects, and launched some green energy projects. Nansha has the potential to set an example for China and even the world. He also expected to see further cooperation between Egypt and Nansha in the future. "This is my second visit to China and my first visit to Nansha. In these days, I visited some enterprises, which was a real eye-opener for me. I was also deeply impressed by the beautiful environment in Nansha," he said.