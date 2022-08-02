Styrenics Circular Solutions welcomes Styropek

Styropek membership further strengthens EPS representation in the value chain alliance

Major North American company boosts the reach of SCS' circularity drive for styrenics

BRUSSELS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to realise the circular economy for styrenic polymers, today welcomed Styropek, the largest Expandable Polystyrene producer in the Americas, as a new member.

Styropek is a leader in the Expandable Styrenics (EPS) & Arcel® industry and largest EPS producer in the Americas for use in construction, thermal insulation, industrial & food packaging and automotive applications with manufacturing sites in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary-General of SCS, said: "We warmly welcome Styropek. Their active involvement extends our geographic reach beyond Europe and further boosts the representation of the EPS industry within our alliance. EPS is an important contributor to the significant role styrenics will play in the circular economy. We look forward to uniting forces with Styropek on our shared goals, from improved collection and sorting to scaling up our recycling technologies."

Andreas Plettner, President of Styropek commented: "We are delighted to join SCS. We are fully committed to realizing the intrinsic circularity of styrenics, as shown by our commitment to increase recycled content in selected products to at least 30% by 2030. We believe accelerating the transition to the circular economy requires the entire styrenics value chain working closely together across geographies and so we welcome the opportunity to be part of SCS."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions is the value chain initiative to realise the circular economy for styrenics. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the circular economy.

www.styrenics-circular-solutions.com

