Styrenics Circular Solutions Welcomes New Member Intraplás

- Styrenics Circular Solutions welcomes Intraplás, food packaging specialist

- Forms part of SCS' drive to work together all along the value chain to fulfil the unique circularity capacity of polystyrene

BRUSSELS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, today announced today that Intraplás, Indústria Transformadora de Plásticos, S.A. joins the organisation.

Intraplás, based in Portugal, has over 50 years of experience in extrusion, thermoforming and printing in the packaging sector for the food industry, with a specialism in the dairy sector. They join fellow SCS members, including COEXPAN, ELIX Polymers, Exiba, Greiner Packaging, INEOS Styrolution, Repsol, Tomra, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni).

Nicolas Joly, President of SCS, extended a warm welcome to Intraplás: "We are delighted that SCS continues to extend its membership across the value chain, as we are joined by a company with such a readiness and commitment to use recycled polystyrene in the materials they will offer to brand-owners. Intraplás will be a much-valued team member in our drive to fulfil polystyrene's unique capacity for circularity."

Anabela Ferreira, Co-owner and Executive Board member, Intraplás, said: "We are pleased to be part of this dynamic value chain coalition. We are strong advocates of polystyrene and the intrinsic qualities that allow it to be easily recycled, be it via mechanical recycling, dissolution or depolymerisation, also to food contact standards. Our machines stand ready to work with recycled polystyrene as soon as it is available so that we can supply it to our customers."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions is the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenics. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the Circular Economy.

For more information visit www.styrenics-circular-solutions.com

SOURCE Styrenics Circular Solutions