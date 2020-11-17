Styrenics Circular Solutions welcomes new member CEDAP

- Furthers cooperation along the value chain to fulfil the unique circularity of polystyrene

- Develops solutions to combine the benefits of polystyrene in Form, Fill and Seal (FFS) dairy packaging with circularity

BRUSSELS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, today announced that CEDAP, Compagnie Européenne Des Applications Plastiques, joins the organisation.

As specialists in sheet extrusion for the packaging industry, CEDAP transforms polystyrene, as well as other polymers such as polylactic acid, polyethylene terephthalate and polypropylene. The company is one of the market leaders in food-contact polystyrene sheet extrusion for Form Fill Seal (FFS) processing technology and a major supplier to the dairy sector and its leading brands.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary-General of SCS, welcomed the new member: "CEDAP joining SCS is a very positive step as we see our cooperation along the value chain extend and deepen. The commitment of a leading packaging producer such as CEDAP to polystyrene and its circular value is significant for our further, successful collaboration across Europe. By endorsing recycled polystyrene (r-PS) as a drop-in solution, they are providing another important stepping-stone towards the uptake of food contact quality recycled polystyrene in the market."

Djivan Djierdjian, Executive Director of Siamp-Cedap, said: "Our SCS membership is very important to us as we truly believe in the circular value of polystyrene. The closed loop recycling of the material into food contact quality will enable us to combine polystyrene's known qualities in FFS processing, cost effectiveness, lower energy and CO 2 emissions with the unique circular value of polystyrene to the benefit of our brand-owner customers. Its intrinsic circularity provides them with unlimited design possibilities using r-PS with lower environmental footprint for their original packaging .Via SCS, we look forward to a dynamic collaboration along the value chain to further drive the circularity of polystyrene."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions is the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenics. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the Circular Economy.

