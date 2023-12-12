Stylish Protection: Laptop Carry Case Market to Reach US$3.4 Billion by 2034, Driven by Demand for Multi-Purpose and Stylish Bags | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The laptop carry case market exhibits strong growth potential due to various factors such as rising demand, fashion trends, global laptop adoption, and emerging work styles. This positive outlook attracts both established players and new entrants to the market, promising a dynamic and competitive landscape in the years to come.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for laptop carry cases is expected to be valued at around US$ 1,803.00 million in 2024. Between 2024 and 2034, the market is expected to develop at a 6.80% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 3,481.10 million. The expanding use of computers in business and education has increased the need for laptop-carrying cases. As industries continue to digitize, so does the count of laptop users, creating a substantial market for new and inventive laptop-carrying cases. The design's elegance gives a tremendous flair and laptop protection, which the essential demographic appreciates.

Laptop Carry Case Industry Insights, 2024-2034:

Attributes Details CAGR (2024 to 2034) 6.80 % Laptop Carry Case Market 2023 US$ 252.1 million Base Year Value (2024) US$ 1,803.00 million Market Value (2034) US$ 3,481.10 million Growth Factors Growing utilization of laptops in various industries. Future Opportunities Market players can design customized alterations and offer product-specific variants of the product in the market. Key Companies Profiled Samsonite International S.A.

Targus

ACCO Brands

SWISSGEAR

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Fabrique LTD.

Thule Group

Sanwa Supply Inc.

Lenovo Belkin International, Inc.

Vitec Imaging Solutions Spa

Safari Inc.

Fjallrven

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Laptop Carry Case Market Strategic Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18575

The rising popularity of carry cases for protecting laptops and tablets while traveling is projected to boost market development. Customers seek sleek and functional laptop carry bags with convenient features like drink holders and charging connections when fashion and technology consciousness grows.

The growing acceptance of laptops as popular devices worldwide, the light weight of the bags, and the ease of carrying them are vital reasons driving the market's growth.

Customers' rising fashion and brand sensitivity, as well as their growing awareness of the visual attractiveness of laptop carry cases, drive demand for laptop carry cases. The availability of replacements, on the other hand, may hamper market development during the next decade.

With the global COVID-19 pandemic, much of the population has begun utilizing remote and hybrid working methods. The majority of individuals started working alone to stop the spread. This has significantly influenced the sales of laptop-carrying cases in addition to computers. Customizing the laptop carrying bag gives the goods a sophisticated appeal that boosts sales in the market.

One of the critical elements favoring a good market outlook is the enormous expansion of the information technology (IT) industry worldwide. High-performance laptops are becoming increasingly significant in various fields, including education, automotive, manufacturing, and medicine, due to rising digital convergence. Businesses quickly embrace bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends to streamline operations, propelling the laptop carry case market forward.

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) States, "The laptop carry cases market has grown significantly in recent years, owing to expanding laptop sales globally, increased awareness about the safety of electronic devices, and the growing need for simple and secure laptop transportation. Furthermore, the surge in remote working and frequent travel among professionals has increased the demand for laptop carry cases."

Key Takeaways from the Laptop Carry Case Market:

The United States laptop bags market is increasing at a CAGR of 3.70%.

laptop bags market is increasing at a CAGR of 3.70%. China's laptop case market is projected to grow at a rate of 9.20% until 2034.

laptop case market is projected to grow at a rate of 9.20% until 2034. During the forecast period, Germany's laptop carrier market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.80%.

laptop carrier market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.80%. During the forecast period, India's laptop carry case market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.90%.

laptop carry case market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.90%. The laptop carry case market was estimated to be dominated by backpacks, with a market share of 65.20%.

The online retail distribution segment is expected to hold a market share of 13.80%.

Understand global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historical data (2019-2023), and forecasts (2024-2034). Buy this report today!

Key Strategies:

The laptop carry case industry is very competitive worldwide, with manufacturers always striving to expand their client base and penetrate new areas. Laptop case companies utilize various strategies to maintain and increase their market positions, including partnerships and alliances, mergers and acquisitions, product releases, worldwide growth, and other tactics. Laptop carrier designers employ a variety of tactics to stay one step ahead of the competition and meet the demands of clients in diverse markets.

Recent Developments:

In case, a manufacturer of backpacks introduced the 'Design Your Own' program, allowing users to make personalized laptop carry cases, in August 2023 .

. In May 2022 , Hermès introduced a laptop bag made of box calf leather, an Oran Laptop bag.

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

About the Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Consumer Products Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports, and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg