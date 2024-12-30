CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reported by Hunan Today

In the era of globalization, China magnetizes students from all over the world with its unique charm.

Studying in China|A Seed Made Me Fall in Love With China Reported by Hunan Today Peng Yifan, a 21-year-old student from Ethiopia came to Changsha, inspired by Yuan Longping, the father of hybrid rice. “It was gratitude that led me to choose China and Changsha,” she says. Now a student of international trade, this young girl is using her camera and actions to share Hunan’s story with the world, writing a new chapter of friendship between China and Ethiopia .

Seeing is believing. What is China through their eyes?

In 2024, the report team has invested half a year to interview six representatives selected from international students from six continents about their study, life and feelings in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Xi'an and other cities.

Let's look through the diverse-colored pupils of these students, set out on a magnificent journey to China, and enjoy the brilliant and colorful pictures of China together!

