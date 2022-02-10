Study by BIS Research Suggests That Farm Mechanization and Automation is Set to Transform the Farming Industry

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanization is an essential aspect of agricultural crop production that has previously been overlooked in underdeveloped nations. Factors that restrict agricultural power availability jeopardize the ability to cultivate adequate land and have long been identified as a source of poverty.

Increasing agricultural power implies that more chores can be accomplished on time and that more regions can be cultivated to produce more crops while conserving natural resources. Using environmentally friendly modern technology allows farmers to grow crops more effectively.

Increasing mechanization does not always necessitate large expenditures in tractors and other machines. Farmers must select the most appropriate power source for every activity based on the task to be done and the person executing it. The extent of mechanization should meet their demands efficiently.



Sustainable mechanization and automation can:

Improve land production by ensuring high-quality cultivation.

Provide possibilities that reduce the strain of labor shortages.

Eliminate poverty and food insecurity while promoting people's livelihoods.

A growing number of firms are working on robotics innovation to create drones, self-driving tractors, robotic harvesters, automatic watering systems, and seeding robots. The fundamental purpose of agricultural automation and mechanization technology is to take care of basic, routine tasks.



Here are some of the primary and popular reports on these technologies published by BIS Research.



Electric Farm Tractor Market

With improved technological research and development, the usage of electric farm tractors is predicted to grow in the forecast period 2021-2026. The worldwide electric farm tractor market was estimated at $116.5 million in 2020, and as per a report from BIS Research it is estimated to reach $218.9 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 11.1%.

Increased demand for agricultural digitalization and automation, as well as a requirement for low emissions to address the pollution problem, are likely to drive the global electric farm tractor market forward.

A tractor is one of the most crucial parts of agricultural equipment. A modern tractor makes it simple to pull agriculture items in the field. As a result, electric farm tractors are predicted to be a significant development driver in current agricultural techniques in the agriculture business.

Electric farm tractors have several advantages over diesel-powered tractors. These tractors are more efficient than diesel tractors, and pollutants created by conventional tractors will be completely removed when farmers increase their usage of electric farm tractors.

Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market

According to BIS Research, in 2021, the worldwide powered agriculture market was valued at $57.39 billion, which is set to reach a value of $73.32 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.02%.

Tractors, sprayers, planters, combines, and other types of equipment such as balers and tilling equipment are included in the powered agriculture equipment category.

The market for powered farm equipment has seen significant expansion. However, a large portion of the population is still unaware of the numerous advantages of these machines and the level of government assistance for agriculture. Farmers all around the world have used next-generation agriculture techniques and technology in the last two decades to boost crop output, reduce waste, and assure food security.



Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market

Agricultural drones, self-driving tractors, and seed-planting robots are just a few of the advances that might be critical to the future food supply, as autonomous farming promises to produce more crops with less work and less damage to the environment.

The global autonomous agriculture equipment market is estimated to reach $28.90 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 10%. Significant technological advancements and the use of artificial intelligence in the agriculture sector are projected to drive the market's rapid rise.

Farmers can utilize autonomous equipment more efficiently with the help of GPS devices and computers. Engineers have been working on semi-autonomous and autonomous equipment to make the agriculture industry smart for the past several years all around the world.

Aside from that, factors such as the use of autonomous equipment in commercial farms, high productivity, and profitability compared to conventional farming are driving the industry. As a result, the increasing demand for autonomous equipment in the agriculture sector is also responsible for the market's rapid rise.

Agriculture Drones and Robots Market

Agriculture throughout the world is changing due to the introduction of new technology such as automation, digitization, and artificial intelligence. These technologies play an important role in pest management, crop protection, weeding, and a variety of other farming applications.

The agricultural business is now undergoing a shift from low-tech to high-tech automation. As it employs software-based AI, high-tech mechanization aims to use sensors and other automated fusions. Drones and robots are used in technology to increase the efficiency of farming operations.

The global agriculture drones and robots market is estimated to reach $30.08 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2021 and 2026. The key drivers of market expansion are increased automation in agriculture and a shortage of manual labor in the sector.



Global ISOBUS Component Market

The primary reason for farmers' adoption of ISOBUS-based equipment is the enhanced productivity and efficiency in agricultural operations demonstrated by such equipment. Farmers and producers are implementing digital agricultural technology to meet the increased demand for food caused by global population growth.

The global ISOBUS component market is estimated to reach $976.71 million by 2026, growing at an 8.91 percent CAGR between 2021 and 2026. The need to overcome inter-implement incompatibility challenges between equipment made by various businesses is projected to promote rapid expansion in the industry.

ISOBUS technology is frequently used in farming operations because it reduces the possibility of human mistakes and increases efficiency. ISOBUS has also been a driving force in the agriculture industry's adoption of smart farming methods.

