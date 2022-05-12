Student social impact projects receive US$150,000 from Nord Anglia's charitable fund

Funding will support students' community projects tackling social and ecological issues

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium international schools group Nord Anglia Education today announced it has awarded over US$150,000 from its latest round of funding to ten new student-led social impact projects. A key element of Nord Anglia's education strategy is to help students develop their sense of purpose and global citizenship as they create and lead community impact initiatives.

With investment from Nord Anglia's Charitable Giving Grants, students will use the funding to expand and enhance their community activities, aligned to addressing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

JT, a Windemere Preparatory School junior and co-leader of one of the successful funding applications, received US$50,000 for a project focused on bringing sports activities, equipment, and mentoring to children in the Orlando area.

JT said: "The generous grant for Play For Keeps will provide invaluable support to our work. It'll mean we're able to reach more schools and young people in our local communities and go to a much greater level. We're committed to delivering our mission of empowering students to succeed in school and life through trusted relationships and mentoring through sports."

Students' funding proposals were evaluated by Nord Anglia's Charitable Giving Committee — chaired by Dr Jane Gaskell, member of Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board — and the recently formed Student Advisory Board. The student board is made up of representatives from Nord Anglia schools around the world and ensures young people's voices are heard in key decision-making processes for Nord Anglia's social responsibility vision.

Katalin, Student Advisory Board representative for the Middle East and Grade 10 student at the British International School Abu Dhabi said: "I feel that it's really important for us students, who are the future generation, to speak up and take action towards global issues so we inspire others to take action as well."

Dr Jane Gaskell said: "Nord Anglia's Charitable Giving Grants support our students in learning to be effective global change-makers. Students are developing, planning, fundraising, and then carrying out projects that address key UNICEF goals relating to climate, education, refugees, poverty, mental health and more. I am thrilled to see the progress they're making and can't wait to see how these latest initiatives change our world for the better."

Lord David Puttnam, Chairman of Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board, said: "By offering these grants, Nord Anglia is empowering student changemakers who can make a tangible difference in their communities. These student-led programmes and activities inspire students to develop the invaluable skills of resilience, creativity, and leadership as they realise their potential for change. I love seeing our students become true global citizens, thanks in part to how every Nord Anglia school focuses on wellbeing, resilience, and purpose as a key aspect of our global education strategy."

The following ten proposals were awarded grants from Nord Anglia Education in its latest round of funding:

