Strutt ev¹, the World's First Smart Everyday Vehicle, Ignites Global Demand as Early-Bird Pre-Orders Outpace Projections Within Weeks

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strutt Inc., the award-winning mobility brand recognized by the Red Dot: Luminary and the CES Innovation Award, announced today that global pre-orders for its flagship ev¹, the world's first Smart Everyday Vehicle, have surpassed initial sales targets within a month of its early-bird launch. The demand exceeded the company's preliminary projections, signaling a shift in expectations for high-end personal mobility.

The response underscores a significant, unmet demand for mobility solutions that harmonized advanced engineering with standout industrial design. By combining everyday practicality with intelligent, vehicle-grade capability, the ev¹ has quickly gained traction among early adopters and tech enthusiasts worldwide.

"The velocity of these pre-orders confirms that we've struck a chord with a community that has been underserved by traditional mobility options for far too long," said Tony Hong, Founder and CEO of Strutt. "The response to our January 2026 pre-order launch and subsequent roadshow has been remarkable, with about 75% of test-drive participants placing a new order or securing an existing pre-order immediately after their experience. This conversion rate gives us the confidence to accelerate initial production and move faster on commercial expansion."

A Co-Designer Edition for Early Supporters

All customers in the first production batch will receive a special Co-Designer Edition of the ev¹. As early believers in the brand, these customers are recognized as foundational contributors to the product's evolution and will receive an official Co-Designer Certificate commemorating their participation.

This initiative reflects Strutt's belief that innovation is community-driven. With over-the-air (OTA) updates and continuous feature refinement, early customers will play an active role in shaping the long-term development of the ev¹ platform, helping raise the experience for the broader community over time.





Strategic Production and Delivery Acceleration

To address the influx of orders, Strutt is executing a coordinated operational scale-up across manufacturing, supply chain, and channel infrastructure to ensure disciplined growth and consistent quality.

Prioritized Fulfillment

Early-bird customers will retain priority delivery status under Strutt's allocation framework. Production sequencing will follow confirmed order sequence by country and region, with phased fulfillment designed to preserve transparency and customer confidence. With capacity adjustments now underway, Strutt expects first customer deliveries to begin in Q2 2026.

Supply Chain Expansion

Strutt is reinforcing upstream component sourcing and deepening collaboration with core manufacturing partners to increase throughput while maintaining the precision engineering and rigorous quality controls required for its award-winning design. Additional logistics measures are being implemented to mitigate bottlenecks and strengthen production resilience as volumes scale.

Channel Support

To sustain demand conversion and support market expansion, Strutt is scaling its global test-drive and experiential roadshow network. The company is working closely with international partners to optimize regional allocation planning, enhance pre-order management, and strengthen localized customer support infrastructure.

"We are scaling with discipline," said Tony Hong. "Our priority is not just delivery, but durability and reliability, and the operational and after-sales backbone needed for long-term category leadership."

Pre-Orders Reopened

Following the rapid sell-out of its initial run, Strutt has released an additional allocation and reopened their pre-order. Pre-orders will remain open through the end of February via Strutt's official website: Strutt ev¹ Pre-Order Deposit

About Strutt

Strutt is a Singapore-incorporated robotics company redefining personal transport through advanced sensing, self-driving technology, and award-winning industrial design. Since its global unveiling at CES 2026, the Strutt ev¹ has defined a new category in intelligent personal mobility, engineered to deliver electric-vehicle-level safety, intelligence, and control in a compact personal vehicle built for everyday use.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589676/Strutt_logo.jpg