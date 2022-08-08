Structured Cabling Market size worth $ 21.3 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

08 Aug, 2022, 14:19 BST
Structured cabling systems comprise a set of cables and hardware that make up the telecommunication infrastructure. Telecommunication infrastructure helps transfer voice, video, and data signals from one point to another through a communication network.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, 'Structured Cabling Market' By Solution Type (Products, Software), By Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Structured Cabling Market size was valued at USD 9.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=261667
Browse in-depth TOC on 'Structured Cabling Market'
202 – Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Structured Cabling Market Overview
The growing variety of sensible cities will increase the demand for structured cabling solutions to bolster data transfer processes. Sensible cities globally are being integrated with intelligent connected solutions for data property, storage, and analytics. Organizations are partnering with government authorities to place sensible solutions. For example, in July 2021, Mishima town and Oracle Corporation signed an agreement to work out sensible city initiatives in Japan. The market is witnessing the event of sensible cities that supply data to infrastructure and provide insights to authorities with the help of various technology solutions, like Cloud solutions, M2M, and property solutions, to allow high management and efficiency in data transfer activities. This might turn out high demand for data storage and method facilities and supply the market growth.
The global data & communication technology sector has been growing at a moderate rate and is witnessing consistent investments in communication infrastructure. Structured cabling is one of the necessary components of the communication infrastructure. The installation and maintenance of structured cabling are the essential wants of economic, residential, and industrial markets to make a foundation for communication systems.
Key Developments
- January 2022, Panduit Corp. launched the RapidID Network Mapping System, an offering designed to reduce the time and cost of patch cord documentation by upto 50%. It is a software-enabled network mapping system for smart, scalable, and efficient connectivity solutions.
Key Players
The major players in the market are CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Legrand (France), Nexans (France), Panduit Corp. (US), Belden Inc. (US), R&M (Switzerland), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), The Siemon Company (US).
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Structured Cabling Market On the basis of Solution Type, Cable Type, and Geography.
- Structured Cabling Market, By Solution Type
- Products
- Software
- Services
- Structured Cabling Market, By Cable Type
- Category 5E
- Category 6
- Others
- Structured Cabling Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Telecommunication Market By Type (Cable Communication, Internet Service Provider (Isp)), By Application (Entertainment, Infotainment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Cables And Connector Market By Type (HDMI, USB, VGA, CAT5/CAT6, and Others Cables And Connectors), By Industry (Automotive, Commercial, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Cable Management System Market By Material (Metallic, Non-metallic), By Product (Boxes, Connectors, and Distribution Boards, Cable Conduits, Cable Trays, Cable Trunks, Others), By End-User, By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Electricity Power Cable Market By Product (Low-voltage Cable, Medium-voltage Cable, High-voltage Cable, EHV Cable), By Application (Onshore, Underground, Seabed), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Top 10 Cable Assembly Companies solving global challenges with great panache
Visualize Structured Cabling Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Verified Market Research
Share this article