Structured Cabling Market size worth $ 21.3 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Structured cabling systems comprise a set of cables and hardware that make up the telecommunication infrastructure. Telecommunication infrastructure helps transfer voice, video, and data signals from one point to another through a communication network.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, 'Structured Cabling Market' By Solution Type (Products, Software), By Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Structured Cabling Market size was valued at USD 9.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Structured Cabling Market Overview

The growing variety of sensible cities will increase the demand for structured cabling solutions to bolster data transfer processes. Sensible cities globally are being integrated with intelligent connected solutions for data property, storage, and analytics. Organizations are partnering with government authorities to place sensible solutions. For example, in July 2021, Mishima town and Oracle Corporation signed an agreement to work out sensible city initiatives in Japan. The market is witnessing the event of sensible cities that supply data to infrastructure and provide insights to authorities with the help of various technology solutions, like Cloud solutions, M2M, and property solutions, to allow high management and efficiency in data transfer activities. This might turn out high demand for data storage and method facilities and supply the market growth.

The global data & communication technology sector has been growing at a moderate rate and is witnessing consistent investments in communication infrastructure. Structured cabling is one of the necessary components of the communication infrastructure. The installation and maintenance of structured cabling are the essential wants of economic, residential, and industrial markets to make a foundation for communication systems.

Key Developments

January 2022 , Panduit Corp. launched the RapidID Network Mapping System, an offering designed to reduce the time and cost of patch cord documentation by upto 50%. It is a software-enabled network mapping system for smart, scalable, and efficient connectivity solutions.

Key Players

The major players in the market are CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Legrand (France), Nexans (France), Panduit Corp. (US), Belden Inc. (US), R&M (Switzerland), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), The Siemon Company (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Structured Cabling Market On the basis of Solution Type, Cable Type, and Geography.

Structured Cabling Market, By Solution Type

Products



Software



Services

Structured Cabling Market, By Cable Type

Category 5E



Category 6



Others

Structured Cabling Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

