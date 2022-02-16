Structured Cabling Market revenue to cross USD 35 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

The transportation sector is experiencing a surge in the need for robust IT solutions to streamline numerous processes. Transportation companies aim to efficiently handle and store information about passengers, travel tracking, seat availability, reservations, and cancellations. With the growing need for data storage in this industry, the installation of IT solutions is developing at a rapid rate, increasing the demand for effective cabling solutions. Efficient communication and navigation at transport hubs allow operators to track and assess flights & trains. The transportation industry is increasingly utilizing digital technologies to enhance passenger traveling experience. This enables an efficient networking and computing infrastructure that requires structured cabling solutions.

The increasing need for Fiber-to-the-Home/Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTH/FTTP) in Europe is driven by residential and commercial end-users. The rising availability of high-speed information transfer and increasing usage of broadband are expanding the fiber-optic system network. In November 2021, Eurofiber and DB broadband GmbH announced a new agreement to provide carriers, public utilities, media & content providers, ISPs, local governments, and companies access to fiber-optic infrastructure across Europe. Fiber-optics ensure a faster and uninterrupted flow of data with significantly enhanced communication speed, increasing the demand for innovative structure cabling solutions.

Prominent players operating in the market include ABB Ltd., Anixter International, CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope Holding Co., Inc., Corning, Inc., Fiber Mountain, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., General Cable Technologies Corporation, IBM Corporation, Legrand S.A., Metz Connect, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corporation, Reichle & De-Massari AG, RiT Tech (Intelligence Solutions) Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co., KG, TE Connectivity, and The Siemon Company.

Some major findings of the structured cabling market report are:

The rising adoption of intelligent technologies to implement scalable and modular IT infrastructure in several business operations will drive the structured cabling market in the next five years. Structured cabling provides access to critical information in optimum uptime.

The growing demand for data center solutions for the management of energy production, oil & gas, and petroleum seismic processing data is being witnessed in the structured cabling market. Organizations are analyzing project needs and properly selecting drilling locations for cost-effective extraction through various systems that require effective cabling infrastructure.

The market players are offering various maintenance and support services to enhance the operational efficiency of cable infrastructure. Service providers provide preventive maintenance to minimize occasional issues in cabling systems. Corrective maintenance rectifies problems in network devices, switchboards, and optical fiber panels.

The market is showcasing a high demand for structured cabling solutions from the healthcare sector. Structured cabling help in data security, clinical equipment monitoring & control, fire protection, closed-circuit television networks, hospital security systems, and patient monitoring. It enables physicians, nurses, and administrative staff to access their databases from anywhere in the facility

Government organizations generate and store large amounts of classified & confidential data. This factor will increase the need to upgrade their IT infrastructure. The military & defense sector is experiencing high demand for structured cabling solutions to efficiently transmit, process, store, and receive confidential information on their systems.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.