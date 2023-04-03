Structural Wood Screws Market to Reach $6.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growing population, urbanization, and the expansion of the construction and infrastructure sector drive the growth of the global structural wood screws market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Structural Wood Screws Market by Type (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel), by Application (Construction, Furniture and Crafts, Others), by Business channel (In Store, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global structural wood screws industry generated $4.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $6.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The growing population, urbanization, and the expansion of the construction and infrastructure sector drive the growth of the global structural wood screws market. However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials required to manufacture structural wood screws is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the rise in concerns over climate change is greatly influencing the construction industry, thereby presenting new opportunities in the coming years.



Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54199

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global structural wood screws market, owing to low demand for structural wood screws from different industries during the lockdown imposed by the government of many countries.

The major demand for structural wood screws was previously noticed from major countries including the U.S., Germany , Italy , France , and developing countries having large population such as India , and China . These countries were badly affected by the spread of coronavirus, thereby halting the demand for structural wood screws.

, , , and developing countries having large population such as , and . These countries were badly affected by the spread of coronavirus, thereby halting the demand for structural wood screws. However, owing to the introduction of various vaccines, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced. This has led to the full-fledged reopening of businesses involved in the structural wood screws market, and also led to increased activities in the construction sector.

The stainless steel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the stainless steel segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global structural wood screws market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Structural wood screws that are made with stainless steel are highly desirable for woodworking applications in construction as well as the furniture industry. Stainless steel structural wood screws have high tensile strength and are resistant to corrosion; thus, they are utilized in places where the humidity levels are high. In addition, its shiny appearance also helps to increase its market demand. However, the carbon steel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its high strength and durability. In addition to this, carbon steel structural wood screws are cheaper than stainless steel structural wood screws. Such factors play an important role in driving the growth of the segment.



Buy This Research Report (258 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b04bdae3294992ab8e856d9128f1804e

The in store segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on business channel, the in store segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global structural wood screws market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Items purchased from a physical store can be properly inspected before buying, thereby ensuring the appropriate quality of the structural wood screws. In addition to this, the lead time from placing the order and receiving it is effectively zero. Thus, when the deadline is very close, physical stores are usually preferred. However, the online segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The main benefit of buying structural wood screws via online mode is the availability of a large variety of screws. In addition, demand for large consignments can also be placed which is not possible to buy from an offline store with a limited inventory.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global structural wood screws market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The construction and home renovation sector in countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia is experiencing significant growth, owing to increase in population and rise in tourism sector. The region is also witnessing significant spending on furniture and other similar products, fueled by surge in the number of buildings. Countries in Asia-Pacific such as China, Singapore, and others are encouraging the utilization of wood in construction to reduce the carbon-emission from construction sector. Such factors are anticipated to increase the use of wood in construction and furniture and are expected to drive the demand for structural wood screws.



Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54199

Leading Market Players: -

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Inc.),

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (OMG, Inc.),

Trifast plc (TR Fastening),

National Nail Corp.(Camo Fasteners),

EJOT Holding GmbH and Co. KG,

ALTENLOH,

BRINCK and CO US, Inc.,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (MiTek Industries Inc.),

Fischer Group,

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (GRK Fasteners),

E.u.r.o.Tec GmbH

Trending Reports in Structural Wood Screws Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Global precision ball screw market projected to reach $2,043.9 million by 2027.

Global bolts market projected to reach $81,174.7 million by 2030.

Global tooling market projected to reach $439,994.9 million by 2030.

Global construction equipment market projected to reach $313.9 billion by 2031.

Global power tools market is projected to reach $48,677.0 million by 2027.

Automatic Screw Feeding System Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Screw Fastener Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research