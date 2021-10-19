Structural Adhesives Market size worth $ 23.10 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.34% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand for structural adhesives from end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive, transportation, aerospace, and marine driving the global structural adhesives market during the forecast period

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Structural Adhesives Market" By Substrate (Metal, Composite, Wood, Plastic), By Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based), By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate), By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Bus & Truck, Aerospace), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Structural Adhesives Market size was valued at USD 17.34 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 23.10 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.34% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Structural Adhesives Market Overview

Adhesives that are specially designed to bind thermoplastics, composite materials, metals, and other dissimilar substrates are called as structural adhesives. Applications of these structural adhesives range from automotive, transportation, marine, HVAC, wind energy, industrial assemblies, and construction. These adhesives offer better advantages compared to other fastening adhesives and are used in many applications.

Growing automotive industry, the growing trend of low carbon-emitting and lightweight vehicles is observed and the demand for structural adhesives is constantly increasing in this sector which is fueling the growth of the market. Owing to better advantages compared to other fastening methods, the demand for structural adhesives in the aerospace industry is increasing. Furthermore, to bind the dissimilar metal and different substrates, structural adhesives are playing an important role in building and construction as well as wind energy applications. However, stringent environmental regulations may limit the growth of the structural adhesives market during the forecast period.

Key Developments in Structural Adhesives Market

In 2020, Scott Bader launched Crestabond M7-04 a structural adhesive in the market. It is toughened and specially designed for thermoplastics, bonding composites, and metals.

The major players in the market are Henkel, Huntsman, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Illinois Tool Works, DuPont, Bostik, Ashland, LORD Corporation, MAPEI, Scott Bader.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Structural Adhesives Market On the basis of Substrate, Technology, Resin Type, Application, and Geography.

Structural Adhesives Market, By Substrate

Metal



Composite



Wood



Plastic



Others

Structural Adhesives Market, By Technology

Solvent-based



Water-based



Others

Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin Type

Epoxy



Polyurethane



Acrylic



Methyl Methacrylate



Cyanoacrylate



Others

Structural Adhesives Market, By Application

Building & Construction



Automotive



Bus & Truck



Aerospace



Wind Energy



Rail



Marine



Others

Structural Adhesives Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

