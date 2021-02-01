Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021

"As evidenced by our openings this year in these major cities, we are very optimistic about the return of travel despite the tremendous difficulties posed by Covid-19," comments Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "We're not only thinking of the out-of-towner but also focused on providing the unique Virgin Hotels experience to the communities we call home. By leveraging our exclusive Chamber (room) design, forward-thinking technology, food and beverage offerings, and entertainment, we're able to ensure a delightful stay while keeping our travelers safe."

This spring, the hotel group will welcome Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton , to its portfolio. Formerly the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, the re-imagined lifestyle casino resort will feature innovative design and function with 1,504 exceptionally appointed Chambers, Grand Chamber Suites, and Penthouse Suites, which include the Virgin Hotels patented bed and in-room technology. An exhilarating and immersive 60,000 square foot casino. Over five acres of luxury poolside spaces and outdoor event venues amidst a modern desert landscape; a portfolio of dining options from some of the country's hottest restaurateurs; captivating lounges and bars featuring the flagship Commons Club as well over 110,000 square feet of re-inspired meeting, event and convention spaces. The property is being developed by JC Hospitality, LLC.

This summer, the Warehouse District of New Orleans becomes home to a stunning Virgin Hotels New Orleans. Virgin Hotels New Orleans, located at 550 Baronne Street and near the Central Business District, is brimming with new restaurants, galleries, and shops. The new-build hotel will feature over 230 chambers, the brand's centerpiece, Commons Club, a rooftop pool and lounge, gym, and dedicated meeting and event spaces. Virgin Hotels will manage the hotel, beautifully designed by local New Orleans interior design firm Logan Killen Interiors, Mathes Brierre Architects, CallisonRTKL Architects, Broadmoor Construction and developed by The Buccini/Pollin Group. Virgin Hotels New Orleans will incorporate a Southern residential feel while combining colorful, tropical architectural motifs with Virgin's signature style of fun and smart design.

New York has a long history as a hub for the Virgin brand, including the iconic Virgin Megastore in Times Square. This fall, all changes as Virgin Hotels' new flagship is set to open in the NOMAD neighborhood at 1227 Broadway between 29th and 30th. Virgin Hotels New York City will boast 463 Chambers plus multiple concept suites, a roofscape pool, and numerous dining outlets, including Commons Club and a rooftop bar. The first and second floors will be occupied with retail, while Virgin Hotels will populate the floors above. The building is designed by MARKZEFF Design and developed by the Lam Group.

Making headway is Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, expected to open in 2022. Construction is currently progressing well in both the landmark India Buildings at 1-6 Victoria Street and the new Southern extension, which is nearing completion to the 10-story. The hotel will feature 225 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites; multiple dining and drinking outlets, including, Commons Club, as well as numerous meeting spaces. In re-envisioning the building the design team will work to preserve its notable elements while adding a sense of style and sophistication. "This is a first-class location in the center of Edinburgh, we are delighted to be working with the team from Virgin Hotels on this development," said Peter Upton, Senior Director of Hotel Finance at Clydesdale Bank, part of Virgin Money. The property will offer a stunning mix of old and new. Virgin Hotels Edinburgh will be completed in partnership with owner and developer Flemyn and managed by Virgin Hotels.

Virgin Hotels Miami is slated to open in 2023 and will be a 40-story new-build hotel. Featuring close to 250 chambers; a spa; over 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space; and multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand's signature culinary experience Commons Club, a restaurant, bar, and modern social club; a beer garden live music venue; and Funny Library Coffee Shop. Virgin Hotels Miami, managed by Virgin Hotels, is being developed by Blue Jay Capital with BLUR Workshop as the architect.

Virgin Hotels' development team is currently exploring new opportunities in the US and internationally for expansion. Cities with forthcoming new development include Philadelphia as well as Glasgow, Cannes, and Ibiza.

To learn more about Virgin Hotels, please visit www.virginhotels.com . For future developments, please visit https://development.virginhotels.com . Follow Virgin Hotels on Twitter and Instagram - @virginhotels.

IMAGES: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/z5dh62lu5n828y1/AABu-_3OGaokFgZLzy80j_2Wa?dl=0

About Virgin Hotels:

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "#16 Hotel in Texas" - and Virgin Hotels Nashville are now open. Locations in Las Vegas, New York, New Orleans, Miami, and Edinburgh to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430600/Virgin_Hotels_New_Orleans.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587793/Virgin_Hotels_Logo.jpg



Related Links

http://www.VIRGINHOTELS.COM



SOURCE Virgin Hotels