Strongest Car Brain Determined on the First Day of 2020i-VISTA Grand Challenge

The organizer of the 2020i-VISTA Grand Challenge planned a nearly 6 kilometers track in the 3.5 square-kilometer arena in Lijia Park. The challenge scenarios simulate L4-L5 automatic driving of typical Chongqing urban traffic, with complex road conditions such as tunnels and hump-back bridges. Many random scenarios were set, such as traffic lights, pedestrians running a red light, jaywalkers, and traffic flow when merging to a main road. It also set up the scenarios fusing automatic driving and 5G C-V2X, such as pedestrian crossing (V2I) and ambulance avoidance (V2V). The challenge also tested the vehicle's "human-like driving" ability, such as the driving speed when passing an intersection under a green light, the driving speed at an intersection without signal lights and pedestrian on the sidewalk, parking service, automatic underground parking, etc.

Among the 15 professional teams that entered the final, 14 teams, including Tsinghua University, Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC), finished the race successfully. The Yuanzhen Team won the champion. The Mr JAC Commercial Vehicle Team from JAC came second only by 1.6 points. The Jinglong No.1 Team from Robotics College of Beijing Union University won the third place.

A Virtual Simulation Challenge was newly added. The simulation scenarios include L4 automatic driving in the park and high-grade automatic driving on the highway. All the scenarios come from "i-Scenario", a Chinese Typical Driving Scenarios Library of the Intelligent Connected Technology of CAERI.

According to the schedule, the ADAS Challenge will be held in Lijia Baiyun Lake Park on September 13th. 22 consumer players with their production cars will compete in AEB automatic braking and APS automatic parking. The Commercialization Process Challenge will be held in Lijia Jinhai Avenue on September 14th.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273087/iChongqing_2020i_VISTA_Grand_Challenge.jpg

SOURCE iChongqing