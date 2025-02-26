Stronger Canola, Secure Yields: NRGene Canada's Breakthrough in Clubroot Resistance

New Genetic Advancements Provide Durable Protection Against Emerging Virulent Pathotypes

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRGene Canada, a global leader in AI-driven genomics for crop improvement, has achieved a major breakthrough in clubroot-resistant trait for canola, providing durable protection against one of the most destructive threats to canola crops. With Canada's canola industry now valued at $43.7 billion annually —more than doubled in the past decade—this innovation is crucial for ensuring long-term yield security and sustainability.

Clubroot, caused by Plasmodiophora brassicae, is a destructive soilborne fungal disease that threatens canola production worldwide, often leading to severe yield losses. While growers have relied on first-generation resistance sources, primarily from the Mendel donor, new virulent pathotypes (3A, 2B, and 5X) have emerged, overcoming existing resistance and putting yields at risk.

NRGene Canada's latest innovation introduces two new donor lines that demonstrate full resistance to multiple Canadian pathotypes, including the highly aggressive 5X strain. The resistance genes were identified, mapped, and stabilized in spring and winter canola backgrounds using molecular genomics-assisted backcrossing, ensuring long-term protection, durability, and adaptability in commercial breeding programs.

Key breakthroughs:

Five Resistance QTLs Identified – Comprehensive genomic trait mapping identified five key regions associated with the resistance.

– Comprehensive genomic trait mapping identified five key regions associated with the resistance. Complete Resistance in Advanced Breeding Lines – Newly developed BC2F2 backcrossed lines and hybrids showed no disease symptoms under severe infection conditions.

– Newly developed BC2F2 backcrossed lines and hybrids showed no disease symptoms under severe infection conditions. Marker-Assisted Breeding for Commercialization: The resistance loci have been integrated into elite spring and winter canola backgrounds, making them ready for introgression into commercial hybrids.

"We are thrilled to introduce a game-changing approach to clubroot resistance breeding," said Masood Rizvi, General Manager of NRGene Canada. "By delivering a durable and stable resistance solution, we empower seed companies and farmers with stronger, more resilient canola varieties-ensuring consistent yields and sustainability in the face of evolving disease pressures."

"This achievement demonstrates how AI-driven genomics accelerates disease resistance breeding, helping us develop stronger, more resilient crops faster," said Gil Ronen, CEO of NRGene. "Our latest advancement in clubroot resistance is a clear example of how technology can provide real, lasting solutions for farmers. We look forward to working with leading seed producers to bring these resistant varieties to market and support growers in the fight against emerging threats."

Next Steps Toward Market Adoption and commercialization

To drive the commercialization of clubroot-resistant canola, NRGene Green has been established as a sister company to NRGene Canada. All Canola R&D, commercialization efforts, and intellectual property—past and future—are now under NRGene Green.

NRGene Green is actively partnering with seed companies, growers, and research institutions to accelerate market adoption. The resistant lines and DNA markers are now available for commercial breeding programs, enabling the development of high-yielding, clubroot-resistant hybrids suited for both Canadian and global markets.

