Strong New Partnership in WorldSBK: ROKiT is Title Partner of the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) enters the closing stages of the 2022 season, the course has already been set for the future: ROKiT has come on board as new title partner of the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. The multi-year partnership begins in the 2023 season, in which team principal Shaun Muir's outfit will line up with riders Scott Redding (GBR) and Michael van der Mark (NED) under the new name ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. This title sponsorship sees ROKiT expand its successful involvement in international motorsport to incorporate WorldSBK. As well as the new team name, the title cooperation also includes many other areas.

ROKiT, co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, has a diverse portfolio of innovative businesses products and services including mobile phones, ROKiT Cities (which deploys mass-access out of home wi-fi internationally) , a portfolio of drink brands, a large drinks distribution company, a product licensing division, an apparel and accessories range, eBikes and 3D content production, development and distribution of movies and music. 2023 will also bring a range of electronics and gadgets under their ROKiT Life brand that are complimentary to the spirit of the ROKiT & BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team partnership, including a range of sleek and customisable smart-glasses and digital smartwatches, to fast charging power supply packs.

ROKiT has invested heavily in building brand awareness in recent years in a variety of motorsports internationally including the highly innovative ROKiT Racing Star programme, designed to unearth and develop the next generation of superstar drivers.

"Through its various commitments, ROKiT has established itself as an important player in motorsport internationally, and we are delighted to welcome them into the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family as title partner of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team," says BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "It is fantastic that ROKiT has decided to extend its extensive motorsport activities into WorldSBK through the collaboration with the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. Strong partners are an important pillar in the further development and success of our project. Without them, it would not be possible to achieve the project's goals in such a high-quality world championship as WorldSBK. We are looking forward to a great future together, in which we hope to celebrate a lot of success with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team."

"I am delighted to secure ROKiT as our new title partner for the coming years for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team," said Team Principal Shaun Muir. "ROKiT is a fantastic and very inspiring brand that impresses with its many different worldwide activities in several industries. We are proud of our new collaboration and are very much looking forward to it. It will be a comprehensive partnership that will also include associated brands within the ROKiT Group and that will be an important step to further grow our entire project. It is great to have ROKiT as a strong partner at our side and to head into the future together."

"This is a particularly exciting partnership for ROKiT because it's very clear that BMW Motorrad share the same passions for innovation, achievement and success that we do, not to mention we both appreciate Bavarian beer as the finest beer in the world!" Said Jonathan Kendrick whose ROKiT Drinks company includes ABK Beer, brewed at its 700 year old brewery in Kaufbeuren. "Our move into Superbike racing is a natural extension of our recent motorsport sponsorships, through which I'm looking to involve several of our businesses, as we look forward to huge success together in the coming years."

