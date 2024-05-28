Stroke Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 5.32 Bn By 2031

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global stroke diagnostics market size is calculated at USD 3.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 5.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2031. The stroke diagnostics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rising incidence of stroke around the world.

Stroke Diagnostics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $3.08 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $5.32 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Stroke Type, By Imaging Test Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Rising geriatric population

Rising prevalence of risk factors Restraints & Challenges High cost of diagnostic procedures

Dearth of skilled radiologists

Market Dynamics:

The rising incidence of stroke around the world is a major factor driving the growth of the stroke diagnostics market. According to WHO, 15 million people suffer from stroke worldwide each year. Furthermore, advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies for stroke diagnosis are also boosting the market growth. Computed tomography (CT) scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have revolutionized stroke diagnosis by detecting occlusions and bleed with high accuracy. Moreover, rising consumer awareness about early diagnosis of stroke is another driver of the market.

Market Trends:

Advanced imaging modalities such as CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, and positron emission tomography (PET) have gained widespread acceptance in stroke diagnosis in recent years. CT scan is predominantly used as the first-line imaging technique for acute stroke cases for detecting hemorrhage. Moreover, the ability of MRI to detect acute ischemic changes prior to infarction establishes it as a valuable secondary option in acute stroke evaluation.

Significant efforts are being made to develop specific and sensitive biomarkers that can aid early diagnosis and help distinguish between ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Some of the emerging biomarkers being explored for stroke diagnosis are S100 calcium binding protein B, glial fibrillary acidic protein, neuron-specific enolase, and myelin basic protein. Availability of such accurate biomarkers can transform stroke management.

Ischemic stroke accounts for nearly 87% of all stroke cases globally. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity and diabetes are major risk factors driving the growth of ischemic strokes. Advancements in computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technologies have enabled early detection and diagnosis of ischemic strokes. CT scans allow visualization of blood clots blocking arteries supplying blood to the brain. Similarly, MRI provides high resolution images to detect minute changes in the brain after an ischemic stroke. The ability of these imaging modalities to differentiate between ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes at an early stage is expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Computerized tomography (CT) scan is the most widely used initial imaging test for diagnosis of acute stroke within the golden 3-hour window. CT scans provide rapid results within minutes and help determine if the stroke is caused by blockage of an artery or bleeding in the brain. Advances such as CT angiography allow visualization of blood vessels and arteries. Growing preference for CT scans as the preferred first-line diagnosis modality is expected to drive the computerized tomography segment. Meanwhile, improved MRI technologies with high resolution and ability to reveal microscopic changes are increasing the adoption of MRI for long-term stroke monitoring and research.

Recent Developments:

In December 2023, Siemens Healthnieers, unveiled the cutting-edge NAEOTOM Alpha, a huge forward in diagnostic imaging.

In October 2023, Brainomix Ltd, and Nanoflex Robotics AG received a grant under the UKN Switzerland Bilateral: Collaborative R&D program.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global stroke diagnostics market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by rising geriatric population, growing incidence of hypertension and diabetes leading to strokes. On the basis of stroke type, the ischemic stroke segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for nearly 87% of all stroke cases globally. By imaging test type, the computerized tomography scan segment is expected to hold the leading market share owing to rapid results and ability to determine clot location within the golden 3-hour window for thrombolysis.

On the basis of end user, hospitals are likely to remain the major revenue generator due to availability of advanced imaging facilities and dedicated stroke units. Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global stroke diagnostics market through the forecast period due to high awareness levels, availability of advanced healthcare facilities and presence of key market players. Some of the leading players operating in the stroke diagnostics market are Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical System Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Fujifilm Medical System, Samsung Medison among others. Collaborations for development of innovative diagnostic solutions is a key focus area for market players.

Market Segmentation

By Stroke Type:

Ischemic Stroke

Hemorrhagic Stroke

Transient Ischemic Attack

By Imaging Test Type:

Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Carotid Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others

By End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Binocular Loupes Market: Global binocular loupes market is estimated to be valued at USD 332.2 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 703.3 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2024 to 2031 .

Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Global medical radiation shielding market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.22 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.70 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Hydrotherapy Chairs Market: Global hydrotherapy chairs market is estimated to be valued at USD 239.2 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 368.7 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2031.

Ultra Low Temperature Freezer Market: Global ultra low temperature freezer market is estimated to be valued at USD 766.5 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,178.2 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2024 to 2031.

