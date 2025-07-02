Strobilurin Market worth $6.88 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The strobilurin market is projected to expand from USD 5.53 billion in 2025 to USD 6.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising global food demand, increasing incidences of crop diseases, and the need for higher agricultural productivity. Farmers are increasingly adopting strobilurin-based fungicides due to their broad-spectrum disease control, yield enhancement properties, and systemic action. A key trend in the market is the development of combination products that integrate strobilurin with other active ingredients to improve efficacy and manage resistance. Additionally, growing demand from developing countries, government support for crop protection practices, and the expansion of high-value crop cultivation are fueling market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Strobilurin Market"

200– Tables

115– Figures

350– Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108903839

By product type, the azoxystrobin segment holds a significant market share in the global strobilurin market.

In the strobilurin market, azoxystrobin holds the largest share within the product type segment, primarily due to its wide applicability, high efficacy, and plant health benefits beyond disease control. As a broad-spectrum fungicide, azoxystrobin is used extensively across various high-value crops such as cereals, fruits, vegetables, grapes, and soybeans, providing effective protection against key fungal diseases including rusts, powdery mildew, downy mildew, and leaf spots. Its systemic and translaminar movement within plants ensures long-lasting protection, which enhances its popularity among growers. Moreover, azoxystrobin contributes to enhanced photosynthetic activity, delayed senescence, and overall yield improvement, making it a favorable choice in both preventive and curative fungicide programs. With strong regulatory approvals across major agricultural economies and rising awareness among farmers about its yield-boosting properties, azoxystrobin continues to lead the strobilurin market globally.

By application method, the foliar spray segment holds a significant market share in the strobilurin market.

By application method, foliar spray holds the largest share in the strobilurin market, driven by its effectiveness in delivering quick and uniform coverage to crops. Foliar spraying allows the fungicide to be directly applied to the leaves, where most fungal infections occur, ensuring rapid absorption and immediate protective or curative action. This method enhances the fungicide's efficacy by optimizing contact with the target pathogens, thereby improving disease control and minimizing crop damage. Additionally, foliar sprays are easy to apply using standard agricultural equipment, making them suitable for large-scale farming operations across diverse crop types. The growing demand for efficient and cost-effective crop protection solutions, along with the increasing cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and cereals that benefit from foliar application, continues to support the dominance of this segment in the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=108903839

Europe is estimated to hold the largest market share in the strobilurin market.

Europe holds the largest share in the strobilurin market, primarily due to the region's advanced agricultural practices, high awareness of crop protection, and strong regulatory framework supporting the use of effective fungicides. Countries like France, Germany, Spain, and Italy have extensive cultivation of cereals, fruits, and vegetables, which are highly susceptible to fungal diseases and thus demand preventive solutions such as strobilurins. The region's focus on achieving high crop yields and quality, coupled with widespread adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies, further drives the use of strobilurin-based products. Moreover, continuous product innovation, favorable government support for sustainable farming, and the presence of leading agrochemical manufacturers contribute to Europe's dominant position in the global market.

The report profiles key players such as BASF (Germany), Bayer Group (Germany), Corteva (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), UPL (India), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nufarm Limited (Australia), AMVAC Chemical Corporation (US), Gowan Company, LLC (US), Albaugh, LLC (US), Limin Group Co., Ltd. (China), Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals Group (China), Coromandel International Limited (India), and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=108903839

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fungicides Market by Type (Chemical and Biological), Mode of Action (Contact and Systemic), Formulation (Liquid and Dry), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Agrochemicals Market by Type (Fertilizers, Pesticides), Crop Type (Cerelas & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Fertilizers Type, Pesticide Type (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Nematicides) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/strobilurin-fungicide-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/strobilurin-fungicide.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg