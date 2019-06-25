Stringent Regulations for the Approval of New Drugs to Hamper the Growth of the Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market- QYR Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skeletal dysplasia is a heterogeneous category of heritable disorders that are characterized by abnormalities related to bone and cartilage growth. It results in disproportion of the head, spine, and long bones and abnormal size and shape of the skeleton. There could be other systems of the body involved in skeletal dysplasia, such as cardiac, respiratory, and neurologic systems. People with this disorder are typically of short stature. Skeletal dysplasia differs in etiopathogenetic mechanisms, inheritance patterns, prognoses, and natural histories. Some of the common types of skeletal dysplasia are hypochondroplasia, campomelic dysplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, osteogenesis imperfecta, and achondroplasia.

In February 2019, Swedish researchers from Karolinska Institutet discovered a rare and relatively new skeletal disease that comes under the category of skeletal dysplasia. The study has been published in Nature Medicine, a peer-reviewed journal. According to the researchers, the molecular mechanism of the disease is surprisingly different. Small RNA molecules were observed to show a role that has not been found in any congenital human disease ever to date.

The research study presented here offers deep insights into key growth factors, size by value and volume, segments, regional expansion, and competitive level of the global skeletal dysplasia market. The facts and figures provided in the report are highly accurate and estimated with the use of reliable sources and advanced tools.

Important Factors Driving and Restricting the Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market

As per our comprehensive and accurate analysis, the availability of multiple drug classes for treatment and decent adoption of orphan drugs are expected to help with the growth of the global skeletal dysplasia market. Medications offered in the market vary as per the genetic cause of skeletal dysplasia. The niche nature of the global market and availability of curative therapies for only a few skeletal dysplasia disorders are anticipated to increase the interest in the global market.

Introduction of new medicines could be another factor driving the growth of the global skeletal dysplasia market. For instance, Crysvita by Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals is a medication that has recently entered the global market. It reached a considerable amount of sales in 2018. Strensiq by Alexion Pharmaceuticals is another treatment available in the global market. It also showed substantial growth in sales in the past.

Stringent regulations and difficulties in the approval of new drugs are foreseen to slow down the global market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Disorder Type

● Hypophosphatasia

● Achondroplasia

By Treatment

● Medication

● Surgery

According to analysts, achondroplasia is predicted to account for a significant share of the global skeletal dysplasia market, considering its high prevalence and commonness. Among skeletal dysplasia treatments, medication is expected to show substantial growth in the global market because of high adoption of orphan drugs.

Regional Analysis

High incidence of diseases related to skeletal dysplasia and rising number of premature births are expected to augment the demand in North America. Europe could be another region showing strong growth in the global skeletal dysplasia market owing to growing awareness about the disorder and its treatment. Favorable government programs, rising prevalence of bone disorders, and improving healthcare expenditure are anticipated to push the growth rate of the Asia Pacific market.

Key Players of the Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market

The report covers detailed analysis of leading companies operating in the global skeletal dysplasia market such as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Celgene Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck Group, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Inc., Cipla Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., and Clementia Pharmaceuticals.

Research Methodology

We focus on providing the most accurate market forecasts and estimations with the use of our industry-best primary and secondary research techniques. Each report that QY Research generates is prepared using a brilliant combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches toward market research. Our researchers study the concerned market with three different perspectives as part of data triangulation. Since skeletal dysplasia is a nice market, we have assigned researchers who have specific knowledge and in-depth information about the disorder, its treatments, and latest changes in the industry. Our researchers are equipped with latest tools and databases to prepare the best reports possible.

The global skeletal dysplasia market is carefully analyzed with the use of SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's Five Forces analyses. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity analysis that will allow players to achieve a position of strength in the global market. For research from the demand side of the global market, our analysts referred to consumer and end user surveys and case studies and gathered information from reference customers. From the supply side of the global market, we collected crucial data from wholesalers, technology distributors, and manufacturers, used information from independent investigations, government publications, and company reports and publications, and gathered demographic and economic data.

