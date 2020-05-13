Strides in Medical Tourism Market Key Driver of Low-cost Patient Care in Globalized Healthcare Systems, Notes TMR

Increasing Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited hospitals across the global drive the medical tourism market

Asia top medical tourism countries including China , India , Japan , South Korea , Singapore , Thailand , Malaysia , Philippines have more than 300 hundred Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited hospitals in 2016

ALBANY, New York, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The globalization of healthcare has been a key driver for consistently rising opportunities for all stakeholders in the global medical tourism market. Developing economies have been at the forefront of constantly expanding their clinical expertise and advanced technologies in medical services, notes Transparency Market Research. Their constant emphasis on offering patient care options that are comparable to those in developed nations is attracting revenues to the global medical tourism market.

The popularity of medical tourism is, to a large part, propelled by aggressive promotion and advertisement initiatives by healthcare institutions in medical tourism destinations.

Advances in National Health Care Systems of Developing Countries Play Crucial Role

Advances in protocols that expand the continuity of care for people who move outside their native countries have helped drive new technology developments in healthcare. The avenues have also emerged from people coming from less developed economies to a developing economy to access better health care. Clinicians, particularly doctors, from positive developments in national health care systems, imparting momentum to the expansion of the global medical tourism market.

The global medical tourism market stood at US$ 61.3 bn in 2018 and is projected to clock a CAGR of more than 10.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Hospitals and specialty clinics have aimed at achieving compliance to global patient care standards, thus cementing the prospects in medical tourism. Healthcare institutions in recent years have been leaning to get certified by numerous non-profit organizations, such as Joint Commission International (JCI).

Countries with well-established infrastructures in North American and European countries, such as France, Italy and Germany, have been key contributors to the rapidly medical tourism in developing regions. Particularly the residents in the U.S. and the U.K. in recent years have been generating demand for healthcare services in emerging economies, thus propelling strides in medical tourism market. The trend has been observed due to several factors. One of the key factors is the high cost of patient care and more waiting times in developed countries of the world. The easing of regulations by governments in developing economies has facilitated their access to equally robust clinical expertise, albeit at much less cost.

On the other hand, Europe will also continue to contribute significant revenues, due to the presence of advanced medical treatments in the region.

Constant upgrades in clinical expertise have enabled prominent markets to contribute substantial avenues in global medical tourism market. Post-procedure care and recuperation are also being constantly improved by deploying the state-of-the-art healthcare IT and patient-centered platforms in these markets.

Asia Pacific Key Regional Market; Presence of Healthcare Institutions Drive Demand

On the global front, Asia Pacific has emerged as the dominant market in 2019. It will gain more shares in relation to North America and Europe. Strides made in health care infrastructure of the region are helping the regional market gain shares. Further, the cost of surgery has come down substantially in the region. In Asia Pacific countries, the presence of doctors certified by regulatory agencies of the developed nations is increasing, thereby creating new demand in medical tourism market. The region has also benefitted from the rapidly growing array of studies in cancer patient care.

On the other hand, the U.S., India, Israel, and Singapore have been hotbed of opportunities from the substantial demand for medical care for people suffering from cardiovascular disease (CVD). Rise in orthopedic surgeries in developing and developed regions from population residing in less developed countries will expand the horizon of opportunities in the medical tourism market.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the medical tourism market are Bahrain Specialist Hospital, Zulekha Healthcare Group, Hamad Medical Corporation, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, and Asklepios Kliniken GmbH.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Medical Tourism Market (Medical Treatment - Cosmetology, Dentistry, Cardiology, Orthopedic surgery, Neurology, and Oncology) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027".

The global medical tourism market is segmented based on:

Medical Treatment

Cosmetology



Dentistry



Cardiology



Orthopedic surgery



Neurology



Oncology



Others

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

