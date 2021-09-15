Strict Regulations on Food Safety, Rise in Demand for Clean Label Food Products Fuel Food Safety Testing Market Growth, Highlights TMR

The food safety testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 39.8 Bn by 2030. Growing consumer alertness regarding safety and quality of food is projected to play a key role in market development

Major market players are focused on reformation of food certification processes by simplifying documentation and data logging

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Government bodies of many countries around the world are growing efforts to advance safety measures and quality of food products. This factor is anticipated to drive sales opportunities in the global food safety testing market in the upcoming years.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the global food safety testing market would expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2020–2030. The increased demand for food safety labels is expected to create promising growth opportunities in the market in the near future.

Food Safety Testing Market: Key Findings

Introduction of Innovative Technologies to Restructure Food Safety Testing Processes

With the introduction of various regulations on food safety, companies in the food industry are compelled to fulfill these regulations, which insure quality of their products. This factor is driving the demand for innovations and food safety testing activities.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=312

Increase in Health, Wellness Trend to Boost Market Growth

The growing health awareness among major share of the global population is leading to increased spending on fitness activities and well-being. Thus, they are carefully selecting proper and protein-rich diet. This trend of food fortification is likely to impact the market growth positively.

Food Safety Testing Market: Growth Boosters

Growing popularity of gluten-free snacks and bakery products manufactured using vitamin and protein ingredients is offering growth avenues in the market for food safety testing

In recent years, the food industry has experienced increased demand for nutritional food and functional food products. Growing trend of consuming food products that are clean and safe is observed in recent years. These factors are likely to generate new growth opportunities in the food safety testing market in the upcoming years.

Europe is a dominant region in the food safety testing market, and it is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period

is a dominant region in the food safety testing market, and it is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period Adoption of food safety testing practices is increasing, owing to the globalization of food industry and food supply chain industry

Different food-related regulations in many North American and European countries, which are key importers of raw materials required for food production, are stringent. This factor compels exporters from other regions to perform tests on their food products before exporting to these regions. This growth in import/export activities across the global food industry is likely to create lucrative avenues for players in the food safety testing market.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Food Safety Testing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=312

Food Safety Testing Market: Competition Landscape

Major players in the global market are increasing their participation in merger and acquisition activities in order to expand into newer geographies. The market is witnessing majority of merger and acquisition activities in MEA and Asian countries.

Companies engaged in the food safety testing market are growing their investments in R&D activities for product innovations. In addition, they are incorporating innovative manufacturing technologies such as AI.

Food Safety Testing Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players working in the food safety testing market. Thus, the research document provides all important data including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of each player operating in the market.

The list of key players in the food safety testing market includes the following:

UL LLC

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Covance Inc.

Silliker, Inc.

SGS SA

Intertek Group Plc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Bureau Veritas S.A.

International Laboratory Services

The SOCOTEC Group

AsureQuality Limited

ALS Limited

Aspirata

DTS Food Laboratories

Symbio

Buy our Premium Research Report on Food Safety Testing Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=312<ype=S

Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation

Food Safety Testing Market by Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Processed & Packaged Food

Infant Food

Alcoholic & Non-alcoholic Beverages

Functional Food

Meat & Poultry Products

Seafood

Food Safety Testing Market by Test Technology

Traditional

Rapid

Food Safety Testing Market by Target Test

Pathogen

Allergen

Residues & Contaminants

Chemical & Nutritional

Shelf-life

GMO

Others

Food Safety Testing Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



Italy



United Kingdom



France



Belgium

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Chile



Oceania



Australia



New Zealand

MEA

GCC Countries



South Africa

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry:

Hair Supplements Market - A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the hair supplements market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. With the highest market share of 33%, revenue generated from the North America hair supplements market is expected to value US$ 316.7 Mn in 2021, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%, to reach US$ 783.9 Mn by 2031.

Industrial Water Service Market - A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the industrial water service market includes global Industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. Revenue generated from the industrial water service market in the U.S. was valued at US$ 69.25 Bn in 2021, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 114.41 Bn by 2031.

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/food-safety-products-market.html

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research