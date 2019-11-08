Streamline End-to-end Lending Cycle With Newgen at Lending Summit, London

Newgen to showcase its banking software suite at Booth #12

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating as an exhibitor at Lending Summit to be held at the Hilton London Bankside, London on November 12, 2019.

Banking industry leaders and influencers can meet subject matter experts from Newgen at Booth #12 to experience Newgen's solutions for retail lending, commercial lending, mortgage lending, compliance & reporting and account opening. These applications, built on Newgen's low code application platform, help banks and financial institutions streamline their end-to-end lending cycle.

These purpose-built applications enable digitization of paper-intensive processes, enhance employee decisions with AI-powered analytics, and help tame customer abandonments through better exception management. Leveraging these applications, organizations can minimize risks, stay on top of regulations, and effortlessly integrate core systems to deliver an excellent omnichannel experience to their customers.

"This event is an opportunity for industry leaders to optimize their lending processes for increased business agility and improved process responsiveness. We have worked very closely with our banking and financial customers to build these lending applications. These are designed to transform your lending processes by unifying your lending requirements on one platform and driving functional differentiation for a faster time to market and improved customer satisfaction," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen leverages cutting edge technologies like RPA, AI/ML, social sensing, mobility and analytics, on a low code platform, to build applications that boosts financial institutes towards an end-to-end digital interaction with their customers.

About Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited:

Newgen Software is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

