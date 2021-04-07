Streamland Media to Acquire Sim Post Production Business

The transaction, expected to be complete in the first half of 2021, is backed by Trive Capital and Five Crowns Capital. There will be no interruption of services to Sim Post's clients during the integration, and all employees dedicated to the Sim post production business will be a part of the transition.

"The addition of Sim Post expands Streamland Media's presence in critical content creation markets while bolstering and deepening customer relationships and technical expertise," says David Stinnett, Partner at Trive Capital. "Streamland and Trive remain focused on providing comprehensive, forward-thinking services globally, and we are confident that Sim Post's team and technology will bring outstanding capabilities to our customers."

Founder and Managing Partner of Five Crowns Capital Jeffrey Schaffer adds, "Streamland Media's core values drive its ongoing mission of elevating and evolving what is possible in a client-focused, talent-driven post production services company. We're excited for its growth and broader capacity to connect with local creative communities on a global level."

About Streamland Media

Streamland Media operates through leading post production businesses around the globe, including Picture Shop, Finalé, The Farm, Ghost VFX, Formosa Group and Picture Head. These integrated businesses support feature film, episodic, interactive and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise and customized solutions in picture and sound finishing, visual effects and marketing. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media offers multiple locations worldwide throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK that are focused on providing a unique, regional approach to meeting customer needs.

Streamland Media Contact:

ignite strategic communications

office +1.818.980.3473

Sally Christgau, sally@ignite.bz, +1.415.238.2254



LINK to IMAGES: http://bit.ly/STRMLND2

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482401/New_York_suites_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420937/Streamland_Media.jpg

Related Links

https://www.streamlandmedia.com/



SOURCE Streamland Media