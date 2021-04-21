Streaming Solutions Expand to Assist Healthcare Providers

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has had several major side effects on the healthcare industry, helping to accelerate the digitization of healthcare services across the board. Digital healthcare functions are largely based on the electronic health record (EHR), healthcare big data, electronic medical record (EMR), and many others. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and analytics platforms has widely enhanced digital health functions and is expected to continue on the same trend over the upcoming years. Additionally, the global digital health market size was valued at USD 116.39 Billion in 2019 and is expected to hit around USD 833.44 Billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2020 to 2027, according to data provided by Precedence Research. DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: DGTL) (OTC: DGTHF), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM), 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)

The pandemic is still a very real threat as the number of new cases spiked in the United States once again. During the pandemic, many industries met with unprecedented challenges. However, live streaming has come to the fore as it supports instant video delivery across the globe. It has also helped the medical community stay updated with the latest procedures and training in real time. For instance, the telehealth sector includes a wide range of technological segments under its umbrella. Specifically, technologies such as telemedicine, robots, and chatbots are being deployed to help gather information, reassure the population, treat patients, make diagnoses, and even prepare future vaccines.

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announced yesterday breaking news, "that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has secured a new service contract with a NASDAQ listed multinational research organization that specializes in helping companies with late-stage clinical trials.

Based on the success of a similar campaign for a separate client in the category, this global health care advocacy campaign will be focused on supporting front-line workers and building social web community among healthcare professionals across North America.

The campaign will activate content creators impacted by mental health due to the strain of the global pandemic. These creators will then develop and distribute content that encourages followers to initiate mental health discourse and to access community healthcare services.

Content will highlight actionable ways to support community mental health issues (i.e., sharing lifestyle ideas and health and wellness support services). Creators will publish unique and organic content surrounding real-life stories of front-line health care workers and their families by sharing personal stories and experiences.

Terms of the contract include both self-serve SaaS and managed services, as Hashoff provides software licensing and value-added account management and campaign strategy and design. Hashoff is currently growing its healthcare category business, by managing multiple requests for proposals for both national and community-based health and wellness advocacy campaigns."

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. The company reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2020. "As virtual care shifted to become a consumer expectation in 2020, Teladoc Health not only met the rapidly growing demand, but we transformed our company to define a new category of whole-person virtual care," said Jason Gorevic, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health. "By accelerating our mission to transform the health care experience, we exceeded our fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 expectations and see strong momentum across our global business in 2021 as the market embraces the breadth and depth of our unique capabilities."

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) announced back in February financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2020. Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO of One Medical. "We have continued to see our human-centered and technology-powered model deliver impacts at scale--expanding to serve 549,000 members and more than 8,000 employer clients, and enabling more than 5 million digital and in-person interactions during 2020. Our continued momentum is further reflected in our financial results, with full year 2020 net revenue of $380 million up 38% year-over-year." One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) announced back in November that it will deliver an expanded portfolio of 10 new professional online short courses in Health and Wellness, Leadership and Management, Digital Transformation in Healthcare, and Innovation and Research developed by the Stanford Center for Health Education (SCHE). These courses will be available to global learners through GetSmarter, 2U's short course brand. The need for high-quality, accessible health education is especially relevant in today's environment as developments in the health and wellness space occur at an increasingly rapid pace and as COVID-19 places new demands on healthcare professionals across disciplines. For over a decade, 2U has collaborated with non-profit universities to provide learners, regardless of geography, with rigorous, relevant, and engaging online learning opportunities in fast-growing healthcare fields.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced back in October its new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is now available to users globally, free and paid, for meetings with up to 200 participants. This feature is available immediately as a technical preview, meaning that the company is proactively soliciting feedback from users for the next 30 days. E2EE is available on Zoom desktop client version 5.4.0 for Mac and PC, the Zoom Android app, and Zoom Rooms, with the Zoom iOS app pending Apple App Store approval. "We're very proud to bring Zoom's new end-to-end encryption to Zoom users globally today," said Zoom CISO Jason Lee. "This has been a highly requested feature from our customers, and we're excited to make this a reality. Kudos to our encryption team who joined us from Keybase in May and developed this impressive security feature within just six months."

