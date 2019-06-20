Streamanity Video Service on Bitcoin SV [BSV] Secures Investment from Calvin Ayre

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamanity, the video platform built on Bitcoin SV [BSV], announces an investment from entrepreneur Calvin Ayre, founder of Ayre Group and CoinGeek. Ayre is a key backer of BSV, through his CoinGeek mining, media and investment operations, and expects the investment to further expand the BSV blockchain's growth to the entertainment, media and content sectors.

Streamanity is a video streaming platform designed to help creators monetize their content directly from viewers. Whereas YouTube generates revenue from advertisers, Streamanity does not clutter the user experience with serving unwanted ads; Streamanity allows video creators to earn BSV directly from viewers who watch their videos. BSV's massively-scaled blockchain enables micropayments with its fast, low fee transactions. Micropayment capability opens up new business models not possible in the traditional world of credit card payments which charge minimum transaction fees. For example, Streamanity gives content creators the option to charge viewers a single price to view an entire video, or a very small fee by time (for example, pay 1 cent for every 10 seconds of a video viewed). Users can also tip the video creator with micropayments for content they interact with or like.

Named for the "Satoshi Vision" of Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, keeps it stable, and allows it to massively scale. BSV has the scaling roadmap necessary for entertainment, media and content services to use the blockchain in innovative ways, as Streamanity is doing. BSV's blockchain already has a default block cap of 128MB compared to Bitcoin Core [BTC]'s tiny 1MB block cap; with 128MB blocks, BSV can handle 800+ payment transactions per second and also record large data files such as videos, and proves that massive on-chain scaling works on Bitcoin. Furthermore, Bitcoin SV is preparing for gigabyte (1000 MB) and eventually terabyte (1 million MB) blocks to process billions of payment transactions per second and even larger data files, and become the global data ledger for all industries.

CoinGeek founder Calvin Ayre commented: "Content is king, and Streamanity is empowering video content creators to be new kings for the Bitcoin era. Streamanity understands why Bitcoin's original design, stable protocol, and massively scaled blockchain, now back in the form of Bitcoin SV, can be used to change the online video economy. They add another sector to the diverse ecosystem of applications on BSV."

Ayre's investment is part of a broader collaboration between Streamanity and the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. nChain, the global leader in advisory, research, and development of blockchain technologies, will support Streamanity with access to components of its vast intellectual property portfolio. Along with Ayre's CoinGeek operations, nChain is another key backer of Bitcoin SV.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the Bitcoin Association (which advances Bitcoin SV's global business ecosystem) and Chair of nChain's Strategic Advisory Board, remarked:

"Bitcoin is more than just a digital currency; it's blockchain capabilities will transform every industry. Streamanity demonstrates this, and we look forward to supporting its journey to transform the content marketplace. We invite more companies to study BSV's micropayment capabilities and build on the only massively scalable blockchain – Bitcoin SV."

