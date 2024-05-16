Strava Unveils New Chapter of Accelerated Product Development at Brand's Flagship Event

The Company introduces increased product velocity, leveraging advancements in Artificial Intelligence, in service of its vision of a world connected through movement

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava , the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes, today showcased its latest initiatives and product developments at its annual event, Camp Strava. With the theme of Progress, Together company leaders announced how the platform will empower its global community to make progress in the way they explore, move, and connect on Strava.

Strava leaders announced new features today including Dark mode and Athlete Intelligence Strava’s next iteration of Flyover and Night Heatmaps shown with Dark mode Strava’s newest AI-powered feature Athlete Intelligence

"Strava is gaining momentum to realize our vision of a world connected through movement," said Michael Martin, chief executive officer of Strava. "We are focused on two fundamental shifts to accelerate how we deliver value to 125 million people globally– building for women and leveraging Artificial Intelligence – which will unlock new community-and-partner-powered experiences across the platform."

A New Era of Product Velocity

Strava, with new leaders at the helm, is ushering in its next era of product velocity. The company listened closely to feedback from its global community and announced three of the most requested features coming to the platform by the end of the year.

The first of these updates, AI-enabled Leaderboard Integrity, will harness machine learning to automatically flag irregular, improbable, or impossible activities recorded to the platform. Trained by millions of activities, this feature allows all users on Strava to play fair and have more fun.

Additionally, the company announced a new Family Plan Subscription , the sister of the company's Student Plan . With Family Plan, it's easier to make a fitness commitment with your community by sharing an annual subscription with up to three other people – friends, family, or fitness family. Launching in select countries this summer, with plans to roll out globally by the end of the year, Strava's newest annual subscription option offers the best value for groups (up to four), with a discount off the regular subscription price for each member.

Strava also implemented an updated design system, an initiative that is integral in driving a heightened pace of product innovation at the company. Through this work, Strava announced the launch of one of the company's most requested features, Dark mode. Dark mode will improve the in-app experience for all users, reducing eye strain and improving accessibility while they record activity or scroll through the feed. Athletes can expect a rollout later this summer with options to keep their mobile settings always dark, always light, or match their device settings.

Company leaders highlighted several other features and updates to current products like Flyover, with its next iteration offering an overlay with activity stats and off-platform sharing capabilities. The overlay is available today for Strava subscribers and an off-platform sharing option will be released later this year.

Build for Her, Build for Many

Studies show that women of all ages participate in sports at a far lower rate than men, and overall, despite wanting to be active, find less time to dedicate to an active lifestyle. As the company continues on its mission to motivate people to live their best active lives, building for women on the platform will ultimately serve everyone in the Strava community. Several new features and initiatives were announced as a part of this strategic focus, which includes:

Night Heatmaps: Night Heatmaps show only activities between sundown and sunrise – so athletes can get an idea of which roads, trails, and paths are well-trafficked after hours. Since Night Heatmaps filter for after-hours routes, it can be a helpful tool for female athletes training before sunrise and after sunset.

Night Heatmaps show only activities between sundown and sunrise – so athletes can get an idea of which roads, trails, and paths are well-trafficked after hours. Since Night Heatmaps filter for after-hours routes, it can be a helpful tool for female athletes training before sunrise and after sunset. Quick Edit: For active women, having control over what is shared with the Strava community that cheers them on - like what time a run is logged - is important. Quick Edit makes it easier to make the most common edits - like activity name, and privacy settings so you can hide your start time, your map, or other workout stats.

For active women, having control over what is shared with the Strava community that cheers them on - like what time a run is logged - is important. Quick Edit makes it easier to make the most common edits - like activity name, and privacy settings so you can hide your start time, your map, or other workout stats. Strive for More®: The company announced a new phase of its Strive for More® initiative, created in 2022 to promote and support women in movement and sport. Today, Strava unveiled an official partnership with media company TOGETHXR to encourage more women to watch - and play - women's sports. As part of the partnership, Strava will also donate $100,000 to the Alex Morgan Foundation , started by co-founder of TOGETHXR, Alex Morgan , to support their mission to help girls and women find confident paths forward in sports and life.

Athlete Intelligence

Today, Strava announced the start of an accelerated product roadmap, outlining how Strava will implement the latest technological enhancements in AI and machine learning, to transform the athlete experience.

One key advancement to the platform includes the company's latest development, Athlete Intelligence. Strava is introducing its beta AI-powered feature which turns each subscriber's training data into an easily digestible summary that contextualizes their accomplishments and fitness goals. Unlike other AI-powered training services, Strava connects with thousands of devices, wearables, and fitness apps, so an athlete's insights can consider their entire fitness story across multiple sports and modalities.

The features shared at Camp Strava will be released on a rolling basis through the end of the year. To view the full list of product releases and further details, visit www.press.strava.com .

For more information on Strava, to create a free account, or to start a free subscription trial visit www.strava.com .

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes, in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

Visit www.strava.com for more information and connect with Strava on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Media Contact: press@strava.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413914/Darkmode_STRAVA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413915/Flyover_STRAVA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413913/Athlete_Intelligence_STRAVA__INC.jpg