Strava's Global Community Continues Strong Growth Surpassing 100M Registered Athletes on the Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, today announced that more than 100 million athletes have joined the platform. The number of Strava athletes has grown tremendously, doubling in size in just the last two years.

Since Strava's founding in 2009, athletes on the platform have shared more than 7 billion activities, 2.5 billion of which were recorded in the last 18 months. The growing community on the platform has covered over 50% of the world's edges and has documented and told the story of their athletic efforts with over 89.5 million photo uploads. Among 100 million global athletes, a strong community of professionals continues to thrive on Strava. Over 2,500 professional athletes use Strava's powerful tools to upload every effort, from training to medal-winning performances.

"In the last two years, we've seen a tremendous shift in the importance of movement and sport in people's lives," says Michael Horvath, CEO and co-founder of Strava. "Strava has become the record of over 100 million athletes' active lives, and we're excited to continue this journey by investing deeply in our team and in developing best-in-class tools to connect athletes to what motivates them and helps them find their personal best.''

Strava's corporate momentum accelerated alongside strong community growth. In the last year, the company appointed several key leaders to the board of directors, including Diahann Billings-Burford, Chief Executive Officer, RISE, Jerrell Jimerson, Chief Product Officer, Disney Streaming, and Gustav Gyllenhammar, Vice President of Markets and Subscriber Growth, Spotify. The executive team has also continued to grow and brought on key strategic leaders. In November, the company named Lily Yang as Chief Financial Officer, and in March, named Zipporah Allen as Chief Marketing Officer. Overall, Strava's headcount has doubled since early 2020, numbering more than 375 employees worldwide who are committed to bringing best-in-class tools and experiences to athletes everywhere.

The company also announced the acquisition of Recover Athletics, an injury prevention app for runners. The acquisition further bolsters Strava's subscription offering by giving all subscribers access to Recover Athletics content including personalized prehab and injury prevention exercise plans. In the next year, Recover Athletics will utilize Strava's resources to expand the scope of its platform so that any athlete – not just runners – can find the content they need to stay healthy and engaged with the Strava community.

As the global athlete community grows, the company also announced today it will offer an exclusive discount to students in high school and college. Eligible young athletes will qualify for a 50% annual subscription discount, which unlocks access to route planning, goal setting, training logs and more.

About Strava

Strava is the leading platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 100 million athletes in 195 countries. If you sweat you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription .

Our favorite stats:

More than 7 billion activities have been shared on Strava

Athletes in every country on earth

40 million activities uploaded per week

Over 30 million Segments

Over 2,400 professional athletes on Strava

375+ employees around the world, with offices in San Francisco, CA , Denver, CO , Bristol, UK and Dublin, Ireland

, , and 7.1 billion Kudos given between athletes last year

Over 4 million photos shared per week

Over 1,000 communities making commuting better with Strava Metro

