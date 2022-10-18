"Little Johnny Jewel" directed by Jude Rawlins and produced by Bella Luna Productions

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Little Johnny Jewel," an independent film with Strathsquare Point as a principal investor, earned notable awards in three categories at the Berlin Indie Film Festival (BIFF). Directed by Jude Rawlins and produced by Bella Luna Productions, the jewel of a film was honoured as :

"Strathsquare Point is the fantastic funding partner for serious artists with ambitious projects, simply because they enable artists to do their work to the best of their ability unhindered by the usual conditional impositions of arts funding," Rawlins said. "They appreciate that allowing artists to do what they love will inevitably have the best results. You would have thought this obvious, but in my considerable experience, especially in the UK, this is almost unique."

The Berlin Indie Film Festival is an annual celebration of independent filmmaking, screening international films across a variety of awards categories. "Little Johnny Jewel," a supernatural black comedy about second chances, was also nominated in three awards categories at the Venice International Film Festival and the Rome Outcast Independent Film Awards.

"This genre-defying story that takes place in small-town Iowa is touching hearts and minds all over the world," said Strathsquare Point's Media Investments Director Bella Ward. "Our goal is to tell and share great stories and support the best and brightest talent. Such international recognition for our first film is incredible and we were thrilled to work with Jude on this movie."

As a committed supporter of creative entrepreneurs, Strathsquare finds and collaborates with brilliant independent filmmakers. Bella Luna Productions, based in Marshalltown, Iowa, is one of Strathsquare's most recent investment partnerships.

The next project between the pair is a film called "Mania," a Hitchcock-style psychological thriller that tells the story of a young woman trying to escape the clutches of her narcissist mother with a narcissistic husband.

About Strathsquare Point

A UK-based cross-sector VC working alongside businesses seeking to innovate across the areas of green energy, media, data and logistics, Strathsquare connects with entrepreneurs to launch, grow and scale their businesses.

