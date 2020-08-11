Strategic Steps Taken by Market Players to Support the Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Grow Exponentially in COVID-19 Pandemic - Exclusive Report [150 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The worldwide spread of COVID-19 has positively impacted the global assisted reproductive technology market. This is mainly due to supportive government policies and the strategic steps taken by major market players to sustain in the pandemic.

The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is likely to experience an increase in the growth rate during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a new report added by Research Dive, the global assisted reproductive technology market is anticipated to reach up to $56.3 billion during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, major segments, and key strategies executed by major market players are provided in the report for better understanding of the pandemic effect on the global market.

Highlights of the Report

The expected CAGR of the assisted reproductive technology market before COVID-19 pandemic was 10.3% during the forecast period.

The CAGR of the global market after the pandemic crisis is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2027.

In 2020, the expected market size of the assisted reproductive technology market before COVID-19 pandemic was $27.0 billion .

. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market size of the global market is expected to reach up to $27.6 billion in 2020.

Key Features of the Market

Our analysts stated that the supportive government policies and rise in number of government approvals for assisted reproductive technology for infertile couples' treatment are the major factors expected for progressive market growth. For instance, in February 2020, the Indian government passed 'assisted reproductive technology (ART) regulation bill' amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill is approved by the government to regulate the ART clinics with an aim to offer 'safe and ethical' reproductive procedures to nearly 27 billion infertile couples in the country.

Furthermore, many institutions and organizations are coming forward their strategic steps in the pandemic crisis with an objective to help infertile couples. For instance, in June 2020, Society for assisted reproductive technology (SART) announced the launch of its fertility experts' podcast series. Multiple topics regarding the fertility treatment are addressed in the podcast. The aim of SART is to offer patient-friendly education in order to help them in understanding fertility problems and treatment options. These initiatives by various organizations are predicted to create huge awareness amongst individuals, which is projected to drive the growth of the global assisted reproductive technology market during COVID-19 crisis.

Top 10 Companies in Assisted Reproductive Technology Industry

The major players operating in the global assisted reproductive technology market include:

Merck KGaA Nidacon International AB Cook California Cryobank FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific IVFtech ApS CooperSurgical, Inc. Hamilton Thorne, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Post-Pandemic Scenario on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

As per the report, the global assisted reproductive technology market is expected to witness a progressive growth even after the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing adoption of R&D and innovations and the increase in number of patients suffering from childlessness and infertility disorders are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Besides, the growing success rate of assisted reproductive technology is other factor likely to propel the market growth after COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, according to the statistics provided by SART, more than 74,000 babies were born in 2018 with the help of using assisted reproductive technology.

