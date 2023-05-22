Strategic Analysis of Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market Size Projected to Reach USD 25.71 Billion by 2030, Predicts Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global thin film solar cell market size was worth around USD 12.21 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 25.71 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.1% between 2023 and 2030.



Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/thin-film-solar-cell-market

Thin Film Solar Cell Market: Overview

Thin film solar panels are a part of the solar panel segment that makes use of an extremely thin layer of photovoltaic (PV) material, such as cadmium telluride (CdTe), amorphous silicon (a-Si), or copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) to produce electricity using sunlight. The industry deals with the production and distribution of thin-film solar panels.

These products are typically flexible, and lightweight but are capable of producing large volumes of electricity at considerable low-cost manufacturing techniques. This is one of the major reasons why the industry is growing and the technology is one of the promising systems that can be used for the production of large-scale energy using solar power. The industry includes enterprises that are involved in the processes of production, sale & distribution, installation, and maintenance of thin film solar panels. In recent years, the fraternity has grown tremendously and is expected to continue the same trend in the coming years.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/thin-film-solar-cell-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global thin film solar cell market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global thin film solar cell market size was valued at around USD 12.21 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25.71 billion , by 2030.

in 2022 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for cost-effective energy solutions

Based on the application segmentation, the utility was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on installation segmentation, on-grid was the leading installation in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Thin Film Solar Cell Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Installation (Off-Grid and On-Grid), By Type (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, Cadmium Telluride, Thin-film Polycrystalline Silicon, Microcrystalline Tandem Cells, and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, and Utility), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for cost-effective energy solutions to propel market demand.

The global thin film solar cell market is projected to grow owing to the rising demand for cost-effective solutions for energy production. The expense associated with the production of thin-film solar panels is gradually reducing but the impact of the product has remained consistent over the years.

A critical reason for declining product costs is improved manufacturing efficiency since market players have achieved efficient and better-streamlined production processes. Furthermore, the reduction in the cost of raw materials required to produce the panels is also an important factor. These panels also require fewer raw materials as compared to traditional bulky panels which contribute to the final cost of the product.

Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market: Restraints

Relatively lower efficiency to restrict the market growth.

Thin film solar panels are relatively less efficient than traditional solar panels in terms of energy production. Generally, they convert a lesser degree of sunlight into energy. Although with years of existence, the market has shown growth in terms of technological advancements, there is a significant gap in the performance index of thin film solar panels and regular panels which leads to consumers preferring the latter, especially in situations where the demand for energy is high.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/thin-film-solar-cell-market

Thin Film Solar Cell Market: Opportunities

Increasing demand for renewable energy to provide growth opportunities.

With the rising rate of environmental pollution, excessive dependency on non-renewable sources of energy, and growing health concerns due to the intense level of pollution across the globe, the demand for clean energy has risen in the last decade.

Governments, international and domestic regulatory bodies, and consumer groups have undertaken proactive measures to control the dependency and use of non-renewable sources leading to more demand for energy generated from renewable sources like solar and wind energy. Thin film solar panels provide efficient output by using solar power and the growing demand for clean energy could assist in generating more revenue during the projection period.

Thin Film Solar Cell Market: Challenges

Competition from traditional solar panels acts as a major challenge.

One of the key challenges faced by the global industry players is the tough competition from sellers and producers of traditional solar panels. The latter has existed for a long time in the commercial market and has a dedicated set of consumer databases due to a better awareness rate. The industry for thin film solar panels is relatively new and has a restrictive awareness rate. The competition from traditional solar panel makers is consistently rising and is a major drawback for the industry players.

Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market: Segmentation

The global thin film solar cell market is segmented based on installation, type, application, and region.

Based on the installation, the global market segments are off-grid and on-grid

The industry was led by the on-grid thin film solar panels in 2022 and these systems are typically used or connected to the utility grid

These systems can efficiently feed excess power back to the grid thus resulting in a reduced requirement for expensive energy storage systems

They can further be used for net metering allowing consumers to earn credits for the production of excess energy

The average cost of thin film solar panels was between USD 0.3 to USD 0.8 per watt as of 2021

Based on type, the global market is divided into copper indium gallium selenide, cadmium telluride, thin-film polycrystalline silicon, microcrystalline tandem cells, and others.

Based on application, the global industry segments are commercial, residential, and utility

Utility-scale applications were the largest contributors in the segment in 2022

These installation systems refer to units of large solar panels that are typically installed and maintained by independent or utility power providers

They can generate megawatts or gigawatts of power and the design allows the system to feed power back into the grid directly

The cost and performance efficiency associated with utility installations are the main reasons for segmental growth

The Tengger Desert Solar Park in China is 1.5 gigawatts solar power plant

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/thin-film-solar-cell-market

List of Key Players in Thin Film Solar Cell Market:

Sharp Corporation

First Solar Inc.

Solar Frontier K.K.

Kaneka Corporation

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd.

Heliatek GmbH

NexPower Technology Corp.

Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

Calyxo GmbH

MiaSole Hi-Tech Corp.

Global Solar Energy Inc.

United Solar Ovonic LLC

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

Solaria Corporation

Trina Solar Ltd.

Solibro GmbH

Eguana Technologies Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Thin Film Solar Cell Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Thin Film Solar Cell Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Thin Film Solar Cell Market Industry?

What segments does the Thin Film Solar Cell Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Thin Film Solar Cell Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 12.21 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 25.71 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.1% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Installation, Type, Application, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Sharp Corporation, First Solar Inc., Solar Frontier K.K., Kaneka Corporation, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd., Heliatek GmbH, NexPower Technology Corp., Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd., Calyxo GmbH, MiaSole Hi-Tech Corp., Global Solar Energy Inc., United Solar Ovonic LLC, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Solaria Corporation, Trina Solar Ltd., Solibro GmbH, Eguana Technologies Inc., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/thin-film-solar-cell-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/thin-film-solar-cell-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to continue its dominance.

The global thin film solar cell market is projected to continue growing with the highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific with Japan, India, and China leading the regional expansion. The growing demand and subsequent investment in renewable energy to meet the surging need for power supply for its growing population is the major reason for the high regional CAGR. Furthermore, the regions are moving at a high rate in terms of urbanization along with rapid industrialization which has led to growth in the demand for power supply.

Furthermore, favorable government policies promoting the production of thin film solar panels may work in the favor of the regional market. Europe and North America are significant contributors to the global industry with Germany and the US acting as major contributors respectively. Growing awareness, increased product adoption, and a rise in the number of players are crucial propellers in the region.

Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market is segmented as follows:

Thin Film Solar Cell Market: By Installation Outlook (2023-2030)

Off-Grid

On-Grid

Thin Film Solar Cell Market: By Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Cadmium Telluride

Thin-film Polycrystalline Silicon

Microcrystalline Tandem Cells

Others

Thin Film Solar Cell Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2030)

Commercial

Residential

Utility

Thin Film Solar Cell Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-thin-film-solar-cell-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Water Recycle and Reuse Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global water recycle and reuse market size was worth around USD 15.59 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 30.55 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.15% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global water recycle and reuse market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.15% between 2022 and 2030. Lithium-Ion Battery Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global lithium-ion battery market size was worth around USD 49.67 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 165.65 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 16.32% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global lithium-ion battery market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 16.32% between 2022 and 2030. Renewable Energy Certificate Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global renewable energy certificate market size was worth around USD 13.65 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 111 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 27.22% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global renewable energy certificate market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 27.22% between 2022 and 2030. Energy Storage Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global energy storage market size was worth around USD 211 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 436 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.45% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global energy storage market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.45% between 2022 and 2030. Coal Water Slurry Market: According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global coal water slurry market size was worth around USD 2398 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6366 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 15% between 2022 and 2028.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Energy & Mining Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research