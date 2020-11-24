STRATACACHE Hires Digital Signage and Retail Veteran to Spearhead Scala Business Development in Canada

Erkki is an accomplished sales and marketing account executive possessing extensive experience in both business to consumer and business to business accounts at a national level. At Cineplex, Erkki managed dual roles in client services and business development where he created and executed shopper marketing focused in store digital merchandising strategies and programs for major retail and QSR accounts such as 7-Eleven US, Walmart Canada and A&W Canada. He has developed and executed in-store consumer research and metrics as well as the ROI model for major accounts.

"It's not often you have the opportunity to bring someone with Erkki's depth of experience and knowledge on board," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE and Scala. "Scala has a big opportunity to reach major brands throughout Canada who are looking to invest in technology that helps them address new customer and employee behaviors. Coming from both the digital innovation and client side of projects, Erkki understands requirements and what challenges marketing teams are facing, as well as the importance of working with clients to understand their goals and advise on the technology that will help them succeed."

Erkki will spearhead strategy and execution of digital innovation initiatives, focusing on Scala, throughout Canada, including developing retail and QSR marketing strategies and customer experiences, building relationships with clients that help to drive business results, customer research and sales analytics and while delivering organizational leadership. With these skills he will work across the scope of verticals, initially focusing on retail and QSR.

"Marketing and innovation teams in Canada understand the extended value of digital signage, that it's not just a screen playing an ad," said Erkki Rajamaki. "We're helping retailers understand and enhance the end-to-end customer journey, applying insights and analytics to a targeted marketing campaign. Understanding effectiveness and measuring success is pivotal to a successful in-store communications strategy."

Learn more about STRATACACHE at www.stratacache.com and Scala at www.scala.com.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE delivers in-store retail experience transformation and exceptional customer journeys through a wide array of marketing technology. Our solutions enable retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, delivering targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary Marketing Technology solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on LinkedIn.

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years' experience, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies to create solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Scala has US-based headquarters near Philadelphia, PA and EMEA headquarters in the Netherlands, and has offices in 28 countries, clients in over 100 countries and support for 20+ languages in the platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340946/Erkki_Rajamaki.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659530/STRATACACHE_Logo.jpg



Related Links

http://www.stratacache.com



SOURCE STRATACACHE