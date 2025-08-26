Straatman acquires Kraaijeveld Winches to strengthen Dutch Maritime Industry

ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Straatman (www.mfstraatman.com) is proud to announce the acquisition of Kraaijeveld Winches (www.safewinch.com), a respected Dutch company specializing in the design and production of high-quality winches and related equipment for dredging, offshore, and maritime applications. With decades of expertise and a focus on reliability and customization, Kraaijeveld delivers robust solutions that meet the demanding standards of global marine engineering.

This acquisition marks a strategic step in Straatman's long-term vision to strengthen its position in the maritime manufacturing industry by collaborating with other high-quality Dutch companies that have deep roots in Dutch maritime engineering and production. The aim: to maintain Dutch maritime expertise where it belongs, in Dutch hands.

Strategic partnerships

For generations, the Netherlands has led the global maritime sector. It has always been a frontrunner in maritime innovation. Straatman believes it is crucial to keep this know-how local, ensuring that valuable skills and engineering strength remain firmly anchored in the Netherlands. Protecting and growing that strength is essential by bringing together companies that share the same values: quality, reliability, excellent service, and continuous innovation.

With Kraaijeveld joining the group, Straatman expands its capabilities and adds complementary products and expertise to its portfolio. Kraaijeveld's winch technology and market knowledge perfectly complement the two existing Straatman businesses: Straatman Mooring Systems, known for advanced mooring solutions for ports and oil and gas terminals worldwide, and Straatman Dredging & Construction, which delivers high-quality dredging equipment and steel constructions. Together, the three companies form a strong and complete offering within the maritime industry. Proudly made in the Netherlands, ready for the world!

Continuity for Kraaijeveld, strength for the group

For Kraaijeveld's customers and employees, the acquisition brings continuity and new opportunities. The company will continue to operate under its name, from the same location in Sliedrecht, The Netherlands, with the same people and the same trusted service. Nothing changes on the surface, but behind the scenes, there will be more collaboration, more shared expertise, and a stronger market position for all companies involved.

This acquisition aims to secure the future of Dutch maritime manufacturing by building a group that stands together, thinks long-term, and delivers excellence. It will ensure that technical know-how, production power, and industry heritage stay firmly rooted in the Netherlands, where they have always belonged.

