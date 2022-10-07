Storytel's streaming revenue slightly above forecast for Q3 2022

Storytel's Q3 2022 streaming revenue came in at 742 MSEK, corresponding to a +27 percent year-on-year growth – +29 percent excluding Russia.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streaming revenue in the Nordics for the third quarter of 2022 came in at 493 MSEK, in line with forecast. The average number of paying subscribers for Q3 in the Nordic segment was 1,129,000 which represents an annual increase of 10 percent and corresponds to +105,000 subscribers compared to Q3 2021.

The streaming revenue for the Non-Nordics segment in Q3 2022 totaled 250 MSEK, which corresponds to an annual growth rate of 84 percent. Excluding Russia, which concluded its close-down on September 30, the annual growth rate equaled 102 percent. The number of paying subscribers in the Non-Nordic segment amounted to 935,000 in Q3 2022. This corresponds to an annual growth rate of +34 percent – +53 percent excluding Russia.

"I am happy to join the Storytel team, which yet another quarter has proven resilience and determination in the execution of the company's pivoted strategy to priority markets, profitable growth and a trajectory towards long-term sustainable success," says Johannes Larcher, CEO of Storytel.

Table 1: Key Performance Indicators for Streaming

TSEK Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q3 2022 Streaming Total*,**







Actual Forecast Revenue 583,084 605,128 698,599 704,454 742,426 724,000-731,000 Revenue excl Russia 565,949 584,495 679,654 693,464 732,837

Gross Profit 233,287 220,003 283,868 278,554



Gross Margin 40.0 % 36.4 % 40.6 % 39.5 %



Avg. Paying Subscribers 1,724,000 1,784,600 2,051,000 2,031,000 2,064,000

ARPU (SEK/Month) 113 113 114 116 120















Streaming Nordics*











Revenue 447,199 459,018 458,555 469,390 492,765 489,000-491,000 Gross Profit 179,074 171,791 165,788 177,354



Gross Margin 40.0 % 37.4 % 36.2 % 37.8 %



Avg. Paying Subscribers 1,024,000 1,047,900 1,061,000 1,078,000 1,129,000

ARPU (SEK/Month) 146 146 144 145 145















Streaming Non-Nordics**











Revenue 135,885 146,110 240,044 235,064 249,662 235,000-240,000 Revenue excl Russia 118,750 125,477 221,099 224,074 240,073

Gross Profit 54,213 48,212 118,080 101,190



Gross Margin 39.9 % 33.0 % 49.2 % 43.0 %



Avg. Paying Subscribers 700,000 736,700 990,000 953,000 935,000

ARPU (SEK/Month) 65 66 81 82 89

*Storytel Norway is included in the figures @ 100%. In the consolidated accounts, Norway is reported in accordance with the equity method. **Includes Russian operations which is phased out as of Q3 2022.

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers over a million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

