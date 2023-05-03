Storytel Interim Report January - March 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Laying the foundation for further profitable growth in 2023 and beyond, Storytel continued to drive near-term operational improvement programs across all parts of our business delivering progress with renegotiated and new signed Partnerships, improved Content economics, and the introduction of new service tiers and price levels in the Nordics. We are now in the final phase of completing our strategic plan and mid-term financial targets, which will be presented at our Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on June 13," says Johannes Larcher, CEO, Storytel.

Financial highlights

Streaming revenue up 6% from Q1 2022 to 742 (699) MSEK, 9% excluding Russia

Group net sales increased by 7% from Q1 2022 to 796 (747) MSEK, 10% excluding Russia

Gross profit of 316 (288) MSEK, equaling a 39.6% margin (38.6)

EBITDA of 30 (-149) MSEK equaling a margin of 3.8% (-19.9)

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to -0.81 (-3.43) SEK

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital amounted to 18 (-135) MSEK

Operational cash flow amounted to -8 MSEK versus -122 MSEK

Other highlights

Anna Etzler appointed SVP Operations

appointed SVP Operations Oleg Nesterenko appointed Chief Marketing Officer

appointed Chief Marketing Officer Peter Messner appointed Chief Financial Officer

appointed Chief Financial Officer The Finnish audiobook service Suomalainen Plus merges its subscriber base with Storytel Finland

Highlights after the end of the quarter

Significant multi-year agreement with Bulgaria's largest telco A1 Bulgaria . The deal makes Storytel part of the exclusive selection of

premium services on A1 Bulgaria's platform, reaching more than 4 million potential customers.

largest telco A1 . The deal makes Storytel part of the exclusive selection of premium services on A1 platform, reaching more than 4 million potential customers. Storytel Awards surpasses the milestone of 200,000 votes – audiobook fan engagement soaring to record levels

Storytel announced that the company will hold a Capital Markets Day on June 13, 2023

Table 1: Key Performance Indicators

TSEK Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Streaming Total1,2









Revenue 698,599 704,454 742,426 742,283 742,081 Revenue excl Russia 679,654 693,464 732,837 742,374 742,081 Gross Profit 283,868 278,554 307,463 304,594 317,067 Gross margin 40.6 % 39.5 % 41.4 % 41.0 % 42.7 % Avg. Paying Subscribers 2,051,000 2,031,000 2,064,000 2,036,000 2,041,000 ARPU (SEK/month) 114 116 120 122 121 Streaming Nordics1









Revenue 458,555 469,390 492,765 498,336 496,630 Gross Profit 165,788 177,354 189,289 184,767 200,992 Gross margin 36.2 % 37.8 % 38.4 % 37.1 % 40.5 % Avg. Paying Subscribers 1,061,000 1,078,000 1,129,000 1,132,000 1,125,000 ARPU (SEK/month) 144 145 145 147 147 Streaming Non-Nordics









Revenue 240,044 235,064 249,662 243,947 245,451 Revenue excl Russia 221,099 224,074 240,073 244,038 245,451 Gross Profit 118,080 101,190 118,173 119,828 116,075 Gross margin 49.2 % 43.0 % 47.3 % 49.1 % 47.3 % Avg. Paying Subscribers 990,000 953,000 935,000 904,000 916,000 ARPU (SEK/month) 81 82 89 90 89











Books









Revenue 149,305 156,999 147,199 193,069 130,083 Gross Profit 84,399 78,185 81,916 85,141 68,472 Gross margin 56.5 % 49.8 % 55.6 % 44.1 % 52.6 % Group total2









Revenue 747,170 780,730 805,819 866,663 796,293 Gross Profit 288,498 290,363 311,907 322,377 315,501 Gross margin 38.6 % 37.2 % 38.7 % 37.2 % 39.6 %

1 Storytel Norway is included in the figures @ 100%.

2 In the consolidated accounts, Norway is reported in accordance with the equity method. As a result, the Streaming revenue listed in Table 1 is higher than in the consolidated statement of accounts in order to provide a more accurate figure for average revenue per subscriber. Please see Note 5 for additional details.

The full report can be found as an attachment.

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

