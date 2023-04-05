Storytel Awards surpasses the milestone of 200,000 votes - audiobook fan engagement soaring to record levels
05 Apr, 2023, 10:55 BST
STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel Awards cements its position as the largest popular audiobook prize in the Nordics, the Netherlands and Belgium. With user engagement soaring, this year's Storytel Awards season has so far generated a record breaking 200,000 fan-votes resulting in over 50 awards distributed to beloved authors, narrators and creators.
Winners and nominees sparkled on the red carpets at recent awards-shows in Stockholm, Helsinki, Reykjavik, Copenhagen and Amsterdam. Winner speeches have evoked joy and movement, and emphasized the vital and increasing role Storytel and audiobooks play in the cultural fabric of the markets they serve. And authors and narrators have celebrated on stages and dance floors well into the night all around Northern Europe.
Since 2015, the annual Storytel Awards gives audiobook fan communities a unique opportunity to celebrate their favorite audiobooks, authors and narrators through public voting. After a record-breaking 200,000 votes counted, this year's Storytel Award winners lists have allowed the most popular local authors in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands and Belgium to share the spotlight with big international names like Lucinda Riley, Bonnie Garmus and Jenny Colgan.
"Storytel's mission is to move the world through story, and the response from our listeners casting their votes at our digital ballot boxes has been amazing this record-breaking year. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all the nominees and winners of this year's Storytel Awards, and to send an equally large and heartfelt thank you to all the audiobook listeners and publishers involved for your strong commitment and engagement. It inspires us in our ambition for the awards to be launched in more countries as the audiobook phenomenon grows", says Johannes Larcher, CEO of Storytel.
This year's Storytel Awards season will conclude on May 3, when Storytel Norway hosts its first ever Storytel Awards at an event in Oslo.
About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.
The winners – by country and category:
Sweden
Novel
Title: Lektioner i kemi
Author: Bonnie Garmus
Narrator: Lena Endre
Crime/Thriller
Title: Ghettoprinsessan
Author: Sammy Jeridi
Narrator: Jonas Malmsjö
Children
Title: Skurkarnas skurk
Author: IJustWantToBeCool
Narrator: Emil Beer
Young Adult
Title: Grim
Author: Sara Bergmark Elfgren
Narrator: Nina Zanjani
Non Fiction
Title: Ärren bär jag med stolthet
Author: Emma Schols & Frida Funemyr
Narrator: Ella Schartner
Feelgood
Title: Kallbaderskan bland fjällen
Author: Karin Härjegård
Narrator: Marie Richardsson
Finland
Novel
Title: Virtahevot
Author: Emmi-Liia Sjöholm
Narrators: Pihla Viitala & Samuli Niittymäki
Crime/Thriller
Title: Kivipuiston tyttö
Author: Nilla Kjellsdotter
Narrator: Krista Putkonen-Örn
Non Fiction & Biographies
Title: Sun poika kävi täällä
Author: Venla Kuoppamäki
Narrator: Vilma Melasniemi
Children & Young Adults
Title: Täysin hulluja satuja
Author: Paula Noronen & Minna Kivelä
Narrator: Eero Ritala
Romance/Feelgood
Title: Numeroruuhka
Author: Eve Hietamies
Narrator: Antti Virmavirta
Iceland
Novel
Title: Konan hans Sverris
Author: Valgerður Ólafsdóttir
Narrator: Margrét Örnólfsdóttir
Crime
Title: Þú sérd mig ekki
Author: Eva Björg Ægisdóttir
Narrators: Sigríður Láretta Jónsdóttir, Sigríður Eyrún Friðriksdóttir, Þórey Birgisdóttir, Haraldur Ari Stefánsson, Guðmundur Ingi Þorvaldsson, María Dögg Nelson
Feelgood
Title: Litla bakaríið við Strandgötu
Author: Jenny Colgan
Narrator: Esther Talía Casey
Audio series
Title: Hundrað óhöpp Hemingways
Author: Lilja Sigurðardóttir
Narrators: Birgitta Birgisdóttir, Sigríður Láretta Jónsdóttir, Örn Árnason, Lilja Sigurðardóttir, Þuriður Blær Jóhannsdóttir, Lára Sveinsdóttir, Kolbeinn Arnbjörnsson
Children & Youth
Title: Litla hafmeyjan
Author: Anna Bergljót Thorarensen
Narrators: Árni Beinteinn Árnason, Andrea Ösp Karlsdóttir, Stefán Benedikt Vilhelmsson, Anna Bergljót Thorarensen, Þórunn Lárusdóttir, Sigsteinn Sigurbergsson, Thelma Hronn Sigurdórsdóttir
Non Fiction
Title: Veran í moldinni – hugarheimur matarfíkils í leit að bata
Author: Lára Kristin Pedersen
Narrator: Úríður Blær Jóhannsdóttir
Denmark
Novel
Title: Annas sang
Author: Benjamin Koppel
Narrator: Iben Hjejle
Crime
Title: Nøglen til mord
Author: Anna Grue
Narrator: Githa Lehrmann
Biographies & documentaries
Title: Jeg er her jo
Author: Pia Møller Søe & Zandra Berthelsen
Narrator: Ann Hjort
Children
Title: Verdens 100 mest truede dyr
Author & Narrator: Sebastian Klein
Romance
Title: Sara & August
Author: Pernille Juhl
Narrator: Maria Garde
Fiction (translated)
Title: Mord på kostskolen
Author: Lucinda Riley
Narrator: Tammi Øst
The Netherlands & Belgium
Best Audiobook NL
Title: Wij waren, ik ben. Weg uit Ruinerwold
Author & Narrator: Israel van Dorsten
Best Audiobook BE
Title: Zelfzorg is het begin van alles
Author: Nina Mouton
Narrator: Maria Meulders
Best Storytel Original
Title: Spoorloos – deel 1
Author: Suzanne Vermeer
Narrator: Chava voor in't Holt
Best Narrator NL
Donna Vrijhof
Best Narrator BE
Sam D'hondt
