Storytel acquires digital rights to Anna Jansson's books in multiple languages

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel's publishing house StorySide has acquired rights to release Anna Jansson's novels as audiobooks and e-books in several major languages. The complete series, featuring police inspector Maria Wern, will be available in English, Spanish, and Italian in the Storytel app. Parts of the series will also be available in Hebrew and Icelandic.

Anna Jansson is one of the most successful authors on the Storytel platform and a renowned profile in the Swedish crime novel wave.

"We are both proud and excited about this agreement. Through Storytel, a worldwide audience can now experience the thrills and suspense of Anna Jansson's stories. Crime and detective novels constitute an extremely popular segment in our service, including our own publishing. Anna Jansson's novels offer our readers and listeners entertainment of the highest caliber," says Mari Wärri, Head of Global Content Acquisition for Storytel.

In the past 20 years, the Swedish fiction author Anna Jansson has written more than 60 books, which have sold more than five million copies in Sweden alone. Her books have been translated into a number of other languages and are already available in Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, and Finnish in the Storytel app. The Maria Wern stories has also enjoyed success in the form of TV series and feature films.

Anna Jansson is very happy about the new collaboration with Storytel:

"It's not every day that an author lands a deal for so many books at once – this definitely calls for a celebration. Storytel is a guarantee of quality in both translations and the listening experience. I'm thrilled that my books will reach new readers all over the world," says Anna Jansson.

Anna Jansson is represented by Grand Agency. The agency's CEO, Lena Stjernström, emphasizes the importance of digitalization for the distribution of literature:

"It is yet another indication of the ability of these new channels to bring authors' work to new readers and satisfy a global readership's curiosity, while also creating new, timeless classics. Anna Jansson is one of Sweden's most popular crime writers of all time. Thanks to this major initiative, even more people can discover, and love, her stories. We have made several deals of this kind in recent years, and I think it is revolutionary – for the publishing industry and readers, but not least for authors. It gives writers the chance to earn steady, long-term income from their work," says Lena Stjernström.

