Storykit simplifies video production with new, innovative UX

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storykit is once again revolutionising video creation. With the release of their new workflow and UX, Storykit is completely erasing the thresholds for video creation. "Now, you can go from text to video in seconds," says Peder Bonnier, CEO and founder of Storykit.

Storykit has long been paving the way for efficient video creation for enterprises like Tietoevry, KPMG, Skanska and BKS Bank. These companies use the groundbreaking text-to-video tool to produce videos with high pace, high volume, and high quality.

Now, Storykit is making video creation even more straightforward: By combining the power of Storykit with a much simpler workflow, the users are enabled to go from text to video in seconds.

– Increased productivity and automation are central to being competitive today. In a world where the best answer to the question "How can I succeed in social media?" is "Publish more, and preferably video," this is important not only for the single marketer or recruiter but for the business itself, says Peder Bonnier.

With a unique use of AI combined with deep, built-in editorial knowledge, Storykit now analyses your text, writes your script in your preferred manner, and adds images, animations, music, and styling with just a few clicks.

As always, Storykit is also built to safeguard the customer's messaging and brand.

– There are many ways to create fun and quirky videos out there – video creation has gone from an exclusive competence to something everyone can do. But we know how important quality, brand, and storytelling are for our customers, so we've ensured that the tool's speed and simplicity never compromise the end result, says Peder Bonnier.

With the new workflow, Storykit is also taking the opportunity to release a new offering for small and medium businesses: Storykit Lite.

– Now, nothing is stopping any company from creating tens, or even hundreds, of high-quality videos daily. We're looking forward to seeing even more of these thumb-stopping stories in our feeds now, says Peder Bonnier.

About Storykit: Storykit is the complete AI video creation tool turning any text into high-performing video content. Since 2018, over 1.000 satisfied customers have chosen Storykit for their video marketing needs. Read more at: storykit.io

