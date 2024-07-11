STORYFUL NEWS TO PRESENT ON THE IMPACT OF SOCIAL VIDEO AT SIP CONNECT 2024 MIAMI

DUBLIN, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STORYFUL NEWS is pleased to announce its participation at SIP Connect 2024 Miami, where Commercial Director for Latin America, Yamila Scala, will present: "How Social Video is changing your newsroom and your revenue". This presentation will focus on the transformative power of social video in modern newsrooms and its implications for revenue generation.

Presentation Details:

Yamila Scala, Commercial Director, Latin America

Title: How Social Video is changing your newsroom and your revenue

Presenter: Yamila Scala , Director for Latin America at Storyful News

, Director for at Storyful News Date & Time: Wednesday 17 July, 4:40-5:00 p.m

Location: Doral Hotel, 2505 NW 87th Ave, Miami, Fl. 33172

Overview: In an era where digital content consumption is at an all-time high, social video has emerged as a crucial tool for newsrooms globally. This presentation will explore:

Growth of social video: the global user-generated content platform market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% from 2023 to 2030

the global user-generated content platform market size was valued at in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% from 2023 to 2030 Advertising and marketing: 87% of businesses are using UGC in some form to share more authentic content with their target audience

87% of businesses are using UGC in some form to share more authentic content with their target audience Impact on Newsroom Operations: How the integration of social video reshapes editorial workflows, enhances storytelling, and fosters real-time engagement.

How the integration of social video reshapes editorial workflows, enhances storytelling, and fosters real-time engagement. Revenue Streams: How social video is both a medium for news dissemination and a revenue driver through advertising, partnerships, and sponsored content.

How social video is both a medium for news dissemination and a revenue driver through advertising, partnerships, and sponsored content. Future Trends: Emerging trends in social video.

Speaker Bio: Having previously worked as a TV producer and reporter at Argentina's leading broadcaster TN - Artear, Scala most recently led commercial operations in the region for global news agency Reuters. Yamila has a degree in Economics (UBA) and she is a journalist (TEA), she has a Master's in Content Management (Universidad Austral), and an MBA from the IAE (Instituto Argentino de la Empresa). She is the author of the paper "Artificial Intelligence in Media" which covers the development of skills in the journalistic profession and provides a roadmap to automation for newsrooms.

About Storyful Newswire: Newswire by Storyful is the world's first and only dedicated social media newswire, designed to help clients break stories and utilize user-generated news footage and viral video in their reporting. Storyful's award-winning journalists discover, verify and license the UGC footage that helps shape the breaking news agenda.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458589/Yamilla.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434744/4805770/Storyful_Logo.jpg