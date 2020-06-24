StorPool Storage Announces 40% YoY Growth in H1 2020 and a Stunning 73% Net Promoter Score

SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in high-performance software-defined storage StorPool Storage announces over 40% YoY growth in H1 2020. Some of its most notable new customers include a global public IT Services and consulting company, a leading UK MSP, one of Indonesia's largest hosting companies, one of Netherland's top datacenters, a fast-growing public cloud provider in the UK and others.

The European storage vendor is among the few stable, profitable, and fast-growing storage companies globally. Without funding rounds in the last five years, the provider continues to achieve double-digit growth by organically expanding on its existing market verticals and penetrating new ones.

At the end of 2019, StorPool expanded its presence in the Kubernetes market by upgrading its strong core technology with a CSI plugin, providing persistent storage for K8S containers . The company is continually improving its Kubernetes integration since then.

On the technical side StorPool announced new multi-site and multi-cluster features, expanding its powerful Data Management Platform. With these features, StorPool's customers can distribute their load between sites, migrate seamlessly virtual machines between data centers and build datacenter-scale storage systems with 10s of Petabytes of fast block storage.

"In times of COVID-19 pandemic, we observe a steady growth of customers and revenues. This is due to the accelerating digital transformation. As a leading storage provider for IT infrastructure, we guarantee high performance, high availability, and reliability for our customers and their mission-critical applications," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool.

"StorPool has an extremely high-quality product, wrapped in outstanding technical support, resulting in just 0.96% churn and an amazing 73% NPS (Net Promoter Score), way above the top industry benchmarks. These are some of the key drivers of our growth, alongside our amazing team."

StorPool has not reduced its staff and is actively hiring for a number of positions. "We've attracted an incredible team at StorPool, which is evident by the amazing efficiency and output of the company and the very low employee turnover, all of which is part of our unique approach to product and company development."

Our goal for 2020 is to help more companies, who run public or private clouds to store their data more efficiently and accelerate our adoption and revenues, as a result of this," shares Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool.

