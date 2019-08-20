STORM Therapeutics to Host First RNA Epigenetics Conference in Cambridge UK

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics, the drug discovery company focused on the discovery of small molecule therapeutics modulating RNA epigenetics, today announced that it will be hosting an international conference focused on the emerging field of "RNA epigenetics". The Conference, entitled RNA epigenetics in human disease is the first of its kind and will take place on 17-20 September 2019 at St Catharine's College, Cambridge, UK.

RNA epigenetics is an exciting, emerging, innovative area of biology and STORM is the first company to explore the therapeutic potential of the field.

Founded in 2015, STORM is a University of Cambridge spin-out translating the ground-breaking work of Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska in RNA epigenetics into the discovery of first-in-class drugs in oncology and other diseases. STORM is tackling disease through modulating RNA modifying enzymes and is developing a unique platform to address these enzyme classes, including RNA methyltransferases.

The conference will host an incredible line up of international speakers and experts covering aspects of RNA epigenetics. Speakers include:

For the full programme and to register for the event, please visit the conference website http://stormtxconference2019.com/

Follow the conference on Twitter using #STORMtxRNA2019

Sponsors of the event include: eurofins discovery, WuXi AppTec, evotec, Reaction Biology Corp, Altemis Lab, CrownBio, Lexogen, Formulatrix and AstraZeneca

NOTES TO EDITORS

About STORM

STORM Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a University of Cambridge spin-out translating the ground-breaking work of Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska in RNA epigenetics into the discovery of first-in-class drugs in oncology and other diseases. It is the leading company currently tackling disease through modulating RNA modifying enzymes and is developing a unique platform to address these enzyme classes, including RNA methyltransferases.

STORM is backed by blue chip investors Cambridge Innovation Capital, M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, IP Group and Seroba Life Sciences who share the founders' ambitions to build a world-leading company in the field. To date, STORM Therapeutics has raised £30million of funding.

Related Links

https://stormtxconference2019.com



SOURCE STORM Therapeutics