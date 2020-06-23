STORM Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Josefin-Beate Holz as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics, the leading biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies modulating RNA epigenetics, today announces the appointment of Dr. Josefin-Beate Holz as Clinical Advisor and Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Holz has over 25 years' experience in pharmaceutical drug development in Europe and North America. She has held executive managerial positions at international pharmaceutical & biotech companies Ablynx, GPC-Biotech, Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb and LEO Pharma. Dr. Holz has worked on more than 50 disease targets at various stages of clinical validation across oncology, immunology and other indications.

Commenting on today's appointment, Dr Keith Blundy, CEO of STORM Therapeutics said: "We are pleased to welcome Josefin to STORM. This is an exciting time as we accelerate the development of our lead programme, the first-in-class METTL3 inhibitor, into IND enabling studies and clinical trials. Josefin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in clinical research and has an excellent track record in the development of numerous molecular entities with novel mechanisms of action. Her experience will also add value to our pipeline of earlier programmes, particularly as we advance a second programme towards the clinic and apply our platform to new therapeutic areas beyond oncology."

Dr. Josefin-Beate Holz, Chief Medical Officer, STORM Therapeutics commented: "STORM is the world leading company tackling disease through modulating RNA modifying enzymes. I am very pleased to support STORM in the planning of the clinical development of its METTL3i and exciting earlier stage programmes."

Dr. Holz is a medical advisor to the European Commission and is member of various medical associations such as ASCO, ESMO and SITC. She provides clinical advice and part-time CMO support for SMEs and biotech companies. Dr. Holz received her PhD in Haematology Oncology from the University Marburg, Germany in 1995.

About STORM

STORM Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a University of Cambridge spin-out translating the ground-breaking work of Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska in RNA epigenetics into the discovery of first-in-class drugs in oncology and other diseases. Storm is the leading company tackling disease through modulating RNA modifying enzymes and is developing a unique platform and pipeline to address these enzyme classes, including RNA methyltransferases.

STORM is backed by blue chip investors Cambridge Innovation Capital, M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, Seroba Life Sciences and IP Group, who share the team's ambitions to build a world-leading company in the field.

www.stormtherapeutics.com

SOURCE STORM Therapeutics